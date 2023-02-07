Millions of Moments event at Wildhorse Saloon featured live performances by Sam Hunt, The War And Treaty, Jon Pardi and Charles Esten and unveiled a bespoke online platform and new branding that will revolutionize the organization’s mission

Darius Rucker & Leigh Parr Malleus at MOC’s Millions of Moments Celebration Darius Rucker receives the Music Heals Golden Ukulele and Leigh Parr Malleus receives the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele at Musicians On Call’s Millions of Moments celebration in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE , Tenn., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, celebrated several major milestones in its 24-year history at the Millions of Moments celebration at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. This sold-out event raised more than $250,000 for the organization to further its mission and deliver the healing power of music to more people nationwide. The night featured performances by Sam Hunt, The War And Treaty, Jon Pardi and Charles Esten and honored Darius Rucker and Universal Music Group Nashville’s Leigh Parr Malleus for more than a decade of support. The event was also shared via livestream with caregivers at MOC’s hospital partners across the country.

Rucker was recognized by actor, singer/songwriter and MOC Board member Charles Esten as he received the Music Heals Golden Ukulele for performing at the bedsides and virtually for adult and pediatric patients, Veterans and hospital staff. He was treated to a special congratulatory video filled with messages of thanks from the many facilities where he has volunteered. Malleus received the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele from MOC Executive Vice President Katy Epley, and was honored for serving as a Volunteer Guide in Nashville-area hospitals and introducing some of the biggest names in country music to Musicians On Call’s mission.

“Thank you for letting me be a part of this organization. I’ve been lucky enough to do it for a long time and I can’t tell you what it’s like to go into a hospital and play for someone who’s sick, and for their family. To see their faces and how you’ve given them a brief moment to not think about all that’s going on in their lives. To give them a moment to feel happy and feel love, that means a lot to me,” said Rucker. “Musicians On Call I will be there for you whenever you need me, and I am truly honored tonight.”

“To be here tonight having reached over a million people is such a feat. It warms my heart because I know how special all of those visits are and how meaningful they are to the families of the patients and the caregivers, it’s really important,” said Malleus, “I wouldn’t be able to play my role in Musicians On Call without the support of my incredible friends and everyone at UMG Nashville who has heard me speak about MOC since day one. I am excited to celebrate tonight and I am so excited to see what’s next for this incredible organization.”

Among the night’s special guests was Sophia, a young patient who experienced the profound healing benefits of music when she played her ukulele and sang a beloved song with one of her favorite recording artists during a Musicians On Call Virtual program. She received a standing ovation as she shared her story and a video of the experience before introducing Pardi for a rocking performance. The War And Treaty, Sam Hunt and Esten also brought the house down with their live performances and tributes to the night’s honorees.

“This was a monumental night for Musicians On Call as we celebrated the first million people we’ve served and look ahead to the next million. It was a thrill to spotlight some of the incredible stories of hope and healing that transpired with us during the pandemic, and to honor devoted volunteers like Darius Rucker and Leigh Parr Malleus who have helped us make those moments happen,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “It wouldn’t have been a celebration without the artists who gave unforgettable performances, and the hundreds of guests who came out in support of our mission. Thanks to their generosity, we can continue expanding our programs and creating innovative ways to share the healing power of music in facilities nationwide.”

Musicians On Call also unveiled a groundbreaking online platform that will revolutionize access to music in healthcare. This platform, funded in large part by a $1 million gift from HCA Healthcare, will transform MOC’s program delivery model to help the organization meet the growing demand for its programs from both hospitals and volunteers. It will allow hospitals, staff, patients and volunteers to connect more quickly and seamlessly, making live music in a healthcare facility truly “on call.” With the new platform, the organization will have the ability to reach ten times the number of people it currently serves.

Currently, all of MOC’s virtual programs are fully hosted on the platform. Since piloting these virtual programs in October of 2021, MOC volunteers have played for over 130,000 patients, families and caregivers. Foundational funding for Musicians On Call’s platform was also provided by community leaders including Stephen and Kelly Mack, Elise Friedman, Ken and Anna Zankel, Lee Perlman, Jeff Solomon, Michael Solomon, Bruce Cozadd, Alex Blavatnik, The Block Family, Mitch Glazier, Scott Welch and Eisai.

Musicians On Call’s road to the next million served includes a refreshed brand, updated logo and new website, which was also revealed to the public during the Millions of Moments event. This revitalized look and feel embodies MOC’s mission, values, and the joy its programs bring to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments.

Millions of Moments was sponsored by City National Bank, HCA Healthcare, American Hospital Association, Southwest®, Apple Music, Loeb & Loeb, Sara Crown Star & FemHealth Ventures, Recording Industry Association of America, UMG Nashville, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Ernst & Young, Live Nation Entertainment, Gibson Gives, CrossroadsLive, Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics, Electronic Express, ASCAP, Wasserman Foundation, MusiCares, Nashville International Airport (BNA), Creative Artists Agency, Vanderbilt Health, Grand Ole Opry, G7 Entertainment, Fourth Capital, Red Light Management and Lighthouse Counsel.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through in-person, virtual and digital streaming programs. For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Bringing a dose of joy to the hospital experience for more than one million people since 1999, Musicians On Call (MOC) brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. Through its programs, MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. To meet the increasing demand for its programs, and its vision of a world filled with the healing power of music, MOC has launched a groundbreaking online platform that will transform how music is used to improve the patient experience, making live music in a healthcare facility truly “on call.” MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

Musicians On Call Media Contact:

Melinda LaFollette

Senior Communications Manager, Musicians On Call

615.314.4378 (o) | 813.748.0123 (m) | melinda@musiciansoncall.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/287bda2b-cd8a-4845-b6cc-00e2c34bbcdd