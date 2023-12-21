Portions of the night are included in a virtual concert being shared with more than 5,000 hospitals and health systems nationwide for the holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This holiday season, Musicians On Call (MOC), the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, put on an intimate star-studded concert celebrating hospital caregivers and staff in NYC. John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Pat Monahan with Train, Marc Roberge of O.A.R, John Hampson, Vicki Peterson of The Bangles with John Cowsill, Suzanne Vega with Gerry Leonard, Pete Francis, Eric Hutchinson, Ian Axel of A Great Big World and Constantine Maroulis performed for a packed crowd at Hope for the Holidays at Sony Hall. They all sang their hits and holiday favorites as they joined MOC in showing gratitude to area caregivers and hospital personnel for their commitment to the health and safety of their communities.

The event also honored award-winning songwriter, and NY native, Sam Hollander with the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele for his generous support of the healing power of music. Hollander has been a devoted supporter of MOC’s mission for nearly a decade and has had a profound programmatic and monetary impact on the organization’s mission and the patients, families and caregivers it serves. Most recently, Hollander donated all proceeds from his memoir 21-Hit Wonder: Flopping My Way to the Top of the Charts to Musicians On Call.

“Tonight is about caregivers and thanking our caregivers for all that they do year-round to take care of us and inspire us. We started our Hope for the Holidays concert as a virtual concert during the pandemic to bring happiness, joy and healing to caregivers, patients and their families during the holiday season. We’re thrilled to throw a live party this year and make it our biggest holiday celebration yet,” said Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin. “From writing songs with patients in L.A. to donating all the proceeds from his recent memoir, Sam’s passion for Musicians On Call has been instrumental in the growth of our mission. His coordination of this whole event made such an impact for us and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Caregivers and invited guests enjoyed a special VIP Reception hosted by Citi prior to the show. Along with caregivers and staff from all over the New York area, a few deserving caregivers were flown to New York from San Jose, Memphis and Phoenix to enjoy the event thanks to Musicians On Call’s longstanding partners at Southwest Airlines®. One special moment of the night came when all caregivers and hospital staff in attendance were surprised with a Southwest gift card to use for a future flight booking.

The night ended with a crowd singalong led by Rzeznik, Monahan and Roberge. Performances from the event were recorded to be included in MOC’s annual Hope for the Holidays virtual concert. The virtual concert features festive performances and warm greetings from nearly 40 different artists including Avery Anna, Fitz And The Tantrums, Girl Named Tom, Jenna Raine, Jesse McCartney, JOHNNYSWIM, Lindsay Lou, Lindsey Stirling, Luke Burr, Michael Cleveland, Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms), Russell Dickerson, Straight No Chaser, Switchfoot and more. Hosted by Forest Blakk, the concert will be shared through Musicians On Call’s virtual program. The organization also teamed up with the American Hospital Association (AHA), MOC’s Healthcare Community Partner, to provide access to more than 5,000 AHA member hospitals and health systems nationwide.

Music fans everywhere can join in the campaign by streaming the Merry Melodies playlist curated by Blakk. The playlist is available thanks to Amazon Music, the Official Playlist Partner, and can be enjoyed on the Amazon Music app.

The Hope for the Holidays live event was sponsored by Citi, the Jason Pollack Program, Tiwary Entertainment Group, Southwest Airlines, Amazon Music, RIAA, the Wasserman Foundation, ASCAP, Gibson Gives, MusiCares, Catherine Cate Sullivan and the American Hospital Association, Musicians On Call’s Healthcare Community Partner.

For more than 20 years, Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Adding a dose of joy to the hospital experience for more than one million people since 1999, Musicians On Call (MOC) brings live and recorded music directly to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. Through its programs, MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. As the leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC has a vision of a world filled with the healing power of music. To meet the increasing demand for its programs, MOC is developing a groundbreaking online platform that will revolutionize access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

