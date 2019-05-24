Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX has raised more than $1 billion in financing in the last six months as it aims to roll out an ambitious high-speed internet service by using a constellation of satellites to beam signals from space.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Groups sue over Alabama abortion law; judge blocks Mississippi ban - May 24, 2019
- Soccer: Holders U.S. shrug off weight of World Cup expectations - May 24, 2019
- Musk’s SpaceX raised over $1 billion in six months: filings - May 24, 2019