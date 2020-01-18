Musk’s SpaceX to simulate rocket failure in final astronaut capsule test

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is gearing up to destroy one of its own rockets on Saturday to test a crucial emergency abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, the company’s final milestone test before flying NASA astronauts from U.S. soil.
