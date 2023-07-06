Management team to speak at 2nd In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells Summit and 8th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

WORCESTER, Mass., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 2nd In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells Summit, scheduled to take place from July 10-12, 2023, and the 8th Annual CAR-TCR Summit, scheduled to take place from August 29 – September 1, 2023, both in Boston, MA.

Event details are as follows:

2 nd In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells Summit

Date & Time: July 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Session: Developing Novel Routes of Administration & Delivery for More Targeted Biodistribution

Seminar Title: In Situ CAR T Cell Concepts

Speaker: James Edinger, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Preclinical Sciences, Mustang Bio

For more information on the 2nd In Vivo Engineering of Therapeutic Cells Summit, please visit https://in-vivo-engineering.com/.

8 th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Workshop D: Moving Beyond Ex Vivo: The Promise of In Vivo Engineered Cell Therapies

Speaker: James Edinger, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Preclinical Sciences, Mustang Bio

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Track: Early-Stage Clinical Strategy

Session: Preparing for IND Submission to the FDA

Panel Discussion: Discussing Initial Considerations When Planning for IND Submission

Speaker: Lynn Bayless, MS, RAC, Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Mustang Bio

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Track: CMC & Analytics

Session: Optimizing Characterization to Better Predict Cellular Attributes

Panel Discussion: Exploring the Future of Cell Therapy Characterization to Ensure High Quality Products

Speaker: Edward Armstrong, Vice President, Quality, Mustang Bio

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Track: Early-Stage Clinical Strategy

Session: Sharing CD20-Directed CAR-T Clinical Data & Strategy

Speaker: Bruce Dezube, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development, Mustang Bio

Date & Time: Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Track: Supply Chain & Logistics

Session: Addressing Chain of Identity & Custody Concerns to Improve Traceability

Discussion: Improving Traceability Throughout the End-to-End Cell Therapy Supply Chain

Speaker: Edward Armstrong, Vice President, Quality, Mustang Bio

For more information on the 8th Annual CAR-TCR Summit, please visit https://car-tcr-summit.com/.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Mustang files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended.

