Mustang Bio to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WORCESTER, Mass., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) virtually due to public health concerns resulting from the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) outbreak, and government-recommended and required limits on public gatherings. Holding the Annual Meeting online will also protect the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, directors and employees.

The Annual Meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person; however, stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 20, 2020 will be able to vote through the online platform.

Investors can access the virtual Annual Meeting and participate in the following ways:

Visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mbio2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.



and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Log into the meeting platform beginning at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time on June 17, 2020.



Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. If you have already voted, no additional action is required.

If you encounter any technical difficulties with the virtual meeting platform on the meeting day, a phone number for technical support will be provided on the meeting page at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/mbio2020 . Technical support will be available beginning at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time on June 17, 2020 and will remain available until the meeting has ended.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, Mustang urges stockholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com .

