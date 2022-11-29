The Network Operations Center Module shows advanced digital signage views for clients deploying numerous devices, which improves efficiency through real-time display previews, health metrics, and network pathway troubleshooting.

Featured Image for Mvix Digital Signage Featured Image for Mvix Digital Signage

STERLING, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mvix, a leading provider of Pro-AV digital signage solutions, announces the release of its new Network Operations Center (NOC) Module for enterprise client networks. The NOC Module provides IT teams and managed service providers, as well as digital signage resellers, with a centralized interface to monitor and troubleshoot hundreds of devices simultaneously for its award-winning software, Mvix CMS. These large-format views are designed to proactively identify and minimize any downtime of on-field devices, thereby improving reliability.

As a pioneer in the digital signage industry for over 17 years, Mvix recognizes the importance of efficient and proactive solutions to maximize every second of a client’s digital signage investment. NOC Module serves as a master view for network operation teams of large-scale businesses and eliminates labor-intensive, manual monitoring.

“Our new NOC Module allows Mvix to cater to enterprise accounts that are being managed across multiple geographical boundaries,” notes Dan Mersberger, Client Relations Manager at Mvix. “An expansive view to manage and view multiple endpoints is extremely beneficial in maximizing output while minimizing downtime.”

NOC Module features several visualizations highlighting device status and health metrics:

View 1 : Current activity status of displays, with real-time network connectivity indicators for both synchronous and asynchronous activity.

: Current activity status of displays, with real-time network connectivity indicators for both synchronous and asynchronous activity. View 2: Real-time playback preview of displays. Optimized view ensures content accuracy across dozens of displays.

Real-time playback preview of displays. Optimized view ensures content accuracy across dozens of displays. View 3: Health metrics with real-time, in-depth, hardware diagnostic data to detect problems with players or networks.

Health metrics with real-time, in-depth, hardware diagnostic data to detect problems with players or networks. View 4: Comprehensive network map identifying device-CMS network path (ICMP packets) over the internet. Helps identify network blockages.

It also includes a crisis alert tool allowing users to create custom alarms/alerts that are triggered based on one or dozens of performance metrics, such as inactivity, hardware issues, and network connection problems. Once the performance metric is triggered, clients will receive an instant email and/or SMS alert to ensure fast troubleshooting.

Mvix’s NOC Module streamlines downtime workflows for numerous use cases: corporate communications between internal employees; manufacturing facilities displaying multiple screens of production metrics and schedules; healthcare facilities communicating daily operations updates and patient communication; and government institutions keeping visitors informed with docket screens.

“Mvix continues to provide market-leading solutions to enhance the digital signage experience,” said Dan. “Front-line teams now have a streamlined workflow to improve their response time mitigating long-term delays.”

NOC Module is now available for new and existing Mvix clients, as well as other enterprise business operations tools, such as Microsoft Power BI. To learn how Mvix scalable platform can maximize your digital signage deployment, contact a Solutions Consultant at 866.310.4923.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading digital signage provider specializing in full-service solutions backed by its award-winning digital signage software that offers unique value to clients all over the world. For more information, contact Mvix at 866.310.4923 or visit www.mvix.com

Contact Information:

Necole Jackson

Digital Content Strategist

communications@mvix.com

866.310.4923

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment