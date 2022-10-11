Mvix has extended its Flight Information Displays (FIDS) Module to include new plug-and-play displays for passenger-facing digital signage screens for local, regional, and national airports.

STERLING, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions, has expanded its Flight Information Displays (FIDS) Module with a new passenger information signage solution for airport displays. Powered by real-time flight data services, the new suite displays flight data for airline counters, gate displays, terminal screens, baggage claim directories, and carousel displays for airports and local hotel properties. With this tailored full-service solution, airports can reduce employee workloads and streamline overall flight communication for operation efficiency.

According to the International Air transport Association (IATA), 7.2 billion passengers are expected to travel in 2035, which doubles the 3.8 billion air travelers in 2016. As a result, crowding at security checkpoints and check-ins, slow-moving queues at baggage counters, unclear flight terminals, and short-staffed employee interruptions to assist customers are inevitable. Mvix has expanded its FIDS Solutions to address these growing challenges in airports enhancing airport navigation.

“As information is flying quickly throughout the airport, knowing where to be and where to go is vital to maintain smooth operation,” said Dan Mersberger, Manager of Client Relations. “The Mvix FIDS Solution provides automation to airports large and small to strengthen and enhance the traveler’s experience.”

Mvix’s FIDS Module includes pre-built visualizations displaying real-time flight data including arrivals and departures, travel slots, baggage information, gate locations, and weather (arrival or departure). Mvix has leveraged the world’s largest provider of aviation data to provide this real-time flight information for its clients. This data covers over 970 airlines, 17,000 airports, and 400,000 aircraft, as well as millions of events, weather, traffic, and fares for 300,000 routes worldwide.

The end-to-end suite of airport display solutions includes:

Airline Gate/Counter Displays : Gate and counter screens include real-time information about arrivals and departures so that guests can confirm the correct gate location reducing missed flights.

: Gate and counter screens include real-time information about arrivals and departures so that guests can confirm the correct gate location reducing missed flights. Baggage Area Displays : Displays can provide incoming baggage information and wayfinding for passengers.

: Displays can provide incoming baggage information and wayfinding for passengers. Terminal Displays : Flight information including the flight’s name, number, origin, destination, gate number, landing times, and more can be displayed.

: Flight information including the flight’s name, number, origin, destination, gate number, landing times, and more can be displayed. Executive and Transit Lounge Displays: Displays inside enterprise suites and hotels can provide real-time flight information shown at gates and terminals streamlining communication.

Mvix’s new airport displays are now available to new and pre-existing clients on its cloud-based software, Mvix CMS. To learn more about our FIDS Solutions and Implementation Services to develop your airport’s digital signage strategy, contact a Solutions Consultant at 866.310.4923.

