MWR Life Hosts ELEVATION 2022 Conference

MWR Life held the sensational ELEVATION 2022 Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After two years of virtual events, MWR Life held its annual ELEVATION 2022 Conference in Barcelona, Spain, at the International Barcelona Convention Center on May 6-7, 2022. Lifestyle Ambassadors from around the world joined CEO and Founder Yoni Ashurov, their Corporate Team, and Top Leaders for two days of high-level training, inspiring recognition, and special education on new business tools and techniques. ELEVATION 2022 was a mind-blowing experience for all who attended. MWR Life showed impressive growth by once again expanding from its past international conferences. The event atmosphere was electrifying.

At ELEVATION 2022, CEO Yoni Ashurov shared his company’s vision, saying, “In the past two years, we’ve been executing precisely what we have wanted. We have been building and improving our Travel Advantage™ platform with new membership benefits and value, plus perfecting our business model for all of our Lifestyle Ambassadors at every level. With these focused enhancements and our solid business foundation, we have established an opportunity for our members to generate life-changing residual incomes quickly.”

MWR Life continues to grow at an astonishing rate as travel roars back. With their community of motivated and passionate Lifestyle Ambassadors, they are focused on reaching their goal of 1 million Travel Advantage™ members worldwide. 

“Looking ahead, we are already on the path of making our goals a reality,” says CEO Yoni Ashurov.

In conjunction with the conference, hundreds of Travel Advantage Members enjoyed the Barcelona Life Experience®, one of their fully curated luxury trips that include lodging, transfers, an excursion, a welcome party, and more.

MWR Life is now preparing for its next event, The Builder’s BootCamp #100, in Budapest, Hungary. This special event will take place in October 2022. It will be a deep dive into the MWR Life business, becoming a successful entrepreneur, and more exciting updates to the Travel Advantage™ memberships. To learn more about Builder’s BootCamp #100, visit www.mwrevents.com.

About MWR Life:
MWR Life is a global travel platform that benefits their Lifestyle Ambassadors with the opportunity to create the lifestyle of their dreams and travel the world. MWR Life’s Travel Advantage™️ booking platform has discount travel rates and more. For more information, visit www.mwrlife.com.

Contact Information:
Danielle Terpko
danielle@mwrlife.com
300 SE 2nd Street, Suite 600
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

