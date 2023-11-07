Epic MHA CCG Battles Await with Explosive New Cards and Dynamic Gameplay in the Latest Addition to the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game Series

My Hero Academia CCG Giveaway 3 Lucky winners will get some amazing Jet Burn products for FREE

Musutafu, Japan, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game (CCG) community is buzzing with excitement as the Jet Burn expansion takes the stage, set to release on November 17th, with pre-release festivities starting as soon as November 10th. The hype couldn’t be higher.

ExperienceRick is giving away a FREE Booster Box and one (1) of each of the clash decks (Ochaco / Toga) to three lucky winners. There are many ways to enter, all of which are completely FREE and can be found here at FreeMHA.com

About My Hero Academia CCG

My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game is an exciting trading card game that allows players to embody their favorite characters from the popular My Hero Academia series. Collect cards, build decks, and engage in strategic battles, all set in the beloved MHA universe.

Jet Burn products

The world of My Hero Academia is filled with quirks, superpowers, and epic showdowns. And if you want to be part of the action, having the right deck is a must.

Booster Boxes

We’re thrilled to present the Jet Burn Booster Box. When you crack open one of these enchanting packs, you’ll discover 11 cards waiting to surprise you:

1 Character Card: This card is the beating heart of your pack, where all your favorite heroes and villains come to life. Collecting character cards is like collecting pieces of the My Hero Academia universe.

6 Commons: These cards might sound “common,” but they are anything but ordinary. They’re versatile and your secret weapon for building powerful decks and strategic combos.

3 Uncommons: Uncommon in name, uncommon in power. These cards are your key to crafting unique strategies and are the backbone of your deck-building adventures.

Rare, Ultra Rare, or Secret Rare: The most anticipated moment is unveiling the crown jewel of your pack. It could be Rare, Ultra Rare, or the elusive Secret Rare. These cards are like gold nuggets in your collection.

Pre-order Jet Burn Booster Box

Clash Decks

Ochaco Clash Deck: Unleash Uravity’s Powers!

51 Cards : This deck includes 50 unique cards, each highlighting the strengths of the beloved character Ochaco Uraraka. Plus, there’s one character card that brings her to life in the My Hero Academia CCG.

: This deck includes 50 unique cards, each highlighting the strengths of the beloved character Ochaco Uraraka. Plus, there’s one character card that brings her to life in the My Hero Academia CCG. Ready to Play : Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer, this deck is prepped and ready for action. No need to spend time assembling cards; you can jump right into the thrilling world of quirk-powered battles.

: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer, this deck is prepped and ready for action. No need to spend time assembling cards; you can jump right into the thrilling world of quirk-powered battles. Learn-to-Play Guide : New players will appreciate the included guide. It’s a helpful companion to quickly understand the rules and get the most out of your gameplay.

: New players will appreciate the included guide. It’s a helpful companion to quickly understand the rules and get the most out of your gameplay. Paper Playmat: Stay organized and enjoy smoother matches with the paper playmat. It enhances the overall gaming experience and makes sure your cards are in order.

Toga Clash Deck: Unleash Chaos!

51 Cards : This deck contains 50 unique cards that focus on Himiko Toga’s strengths, along with one character card that lets you embody her chaos.

: This deck contains 50 unique cards that focus on Himiko Toga’s strengths, along with one character card that lets you embody her chaos. Ready to Play : Dive straight into the action. The Himiko Toga Clash Deck is prepped and ready for you, saving you time and effort in assembling cards.

: Dive straight into the action. The Himiko Toga Clash Deck is prepped and ready for you, saving you time and effort in assembling cards. Great for All Players : Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to the game, these decks are designed for everyone. They provide a fantastic entry point for newcomers and deliver thrills to all.

: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to the game, these decks are designed for everyone. They provide a fantastic entry point for newcomers and deliver thrills to all. Enhanced Experience: Besides the cards, each deck includes a learn-to-play guide, ideal for new players. Plus, a paper playmat keeps your matches organized and enjoyable. Join the quirk-powered action today!

RumbleRama MHA CCG Matches

Calling all MHA CCG Players fans! It’s time to test your mettle in a showdown like no other. With the Jet Burn expansion taking the scene by storm, you won’t want to miss out on the excitement.

Welcome to RumbleRama MHA CCG Matches, where the My Hero Academia community comes together for epic battles, and it’s your time to shine. These tournaments offer a platform for fans to demonstrate their strategic prowess and compete with fellow enthusiasts. Dont forget to grab some amazing upcoming MHA playmats as well!

The Ultimate Showdown Awaits:

Tournament Rules: The first step to victory is playing by the rules. Find all the tournament rules on the Experience Rick Discord server in the “MHA CCG” section under the “tournament-rules thread.”

Registration and Entry: Secure your spot in these epic battles with an entry fee of just $10. Not only does this grant you entry, but it also includes 2 Plus Ultra Packs.

Upcoming Tournament Dates: Thrilling events are lined up, taking place in October and November. From sealed events to pre-release parties, there’s something for everyone.

Future Expansions: In addition to the My Hero Acadmeia CCG, the card game will be getting compatible counter parts Trigun Stampede and Cowboy Bebop in early 2024, with future releases for Yuyu Hakusho later in the year.

Pre-Order Trigun Stampede CCG

Pre-Order Cowboy Bebop CCG

Monthly Giveaway: But wait, there’s more! Get ready for extra excitement with the FREEMHA.com Monthly Giveaway. Who doesn’t love free goodies?

So, what are you waiting for? Gather your deck, prepare your strategies, and join the ultimate showdown. Get more info here and let the games begin! The ExperienceRick Youtube Channel has several How To Play MHA CCG Tutorials if you need a jumpstart.

Play MHA CCG and Get in on the Fun!

