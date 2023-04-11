CARROLLTON, Texas, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 63,180 pounds of hair clippings, 42,122 pounds of hair color, 109,512 pounds of foil and color tubes, and 206,392 pounds of paper and plastics – that’s the amount of waste being landfilled by hair salons across the United States and Canada every single day; that’s a total 421,206 pounds of waste needlessly heading to landfills.

MY SALON Suite is proud to announce its partnership with Green Circle Salons to implement the comprehensive Artist Program, created for solopreneurs to help significantly reduce their environmental impact on the planet by recovering and recycling up to 95% of their beauty waste.

“We’re proud to step up to promote the Green Circle Salons program to the beauty industry. We are encouraging our suite Members to adopt the program in their individual salon businesses and benefit from this waste recovery solution,” says Stacy Eley, brand president of Suite Management Franchising, the parent company of MY SALON Suite. “Consumers today demand that the businesses they frequent have green strategies in place, and this is a perfect way to gain a competitive edge while doing the right thing for our planet. We’ve adopted sustainability as a core value in our operations, and we know our Members will be excited to join us.”

From the sourcing of ingredients to the disposal of packaging and products, the salon and beauty industry has long posed many challenges to the environment. With this in mind, MY SALON Suite has joined forces with Green Circle Salons to take a stand for the planet and work together to reduce the ecological footprint and make the beauty industry more sustainable. Through this partnership with Green Circle Salons, MY SALON Suite Members will be redirecting what was once considered trash out of water streams and landfills to be recycled or repurposed using innovative green solutions.

As a member of the Green Circle Salons network, MY SALON Suite empowers its Members and their clients at the over 270 MY SALON Suite locations in the United States and Canada with the peace of mind knowing that they are taking meaningful steps to keep their communities and environment healthy.

“When most people sit down in a stylist’s chair, they’re anticipating a relaxing experience that will leave them looking and feeling great. But neither they — nor, often, the salon professionals — are thinking about the negative impact their craft is having on the planet. But it’s not their fault. There hasn’t been enough education about the impact, and in the past, there has been a lack of solutions,” said Shane Price, Founder and CEO of Green Circle Salons. “Fortunately, this is a problem that can be fixed, which is our mission here at Green Circle. We thank MY SALON Suite for joining our mission to keep people and the planet beautiful.”

About MY SALON Suite

MY SALON Suite is a nationwide franchise of turnkey beauty salon suite studios that allows independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space is the latest concept in the beauty services industry bringing together a collection of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 270 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

MY SALON Suite has been recognized as a leading franchise opportunity by some of the most prestigious business lists, including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000. With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, MY SALON Suite helps franchise owners successfully build, open and manage upscale private salon suite facilities for highly qualified, established beauty service professionals, who are ready to make an investment in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/ .

About Green Circle Salons

Green Circle Salons is a Certified B Corporation on a mission to solve the professional beauty industry’s waste problem. We help salons, spas and other beauty businesses across the US and Canada reduce their environmental impact by providing a comprehensive, customizable waste management solution to fit each business and divert up to 95% of their beauty waste from landfills. The company partners with salons to recycle and repurpose salon-generated materials such as hair, foils, color tubes, and chemicals. Green Circle Salons also offers education and training resources to help salons adopt more sustainable practices. The company is dedicated to helping the beauty industry become more sustainable and responsible.

Learn more about Green Circle Salons and their recycling program at: www.greencirclesalons.com