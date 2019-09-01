Myanmar’s army will court-martial soldiers after a new finding in an inquiry into atrocities in Rakhine state, from which more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a 2017 army-led campaign the United Nations says was executed with “genocidal intent”.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Myanmar army says to punish soldiers in Rohingya atrocities probe - September 1, 2019
- U.S., Taliban near Afghanistan deal, fighting intensifies in north - September 1, 2019
- New Saudi anti-corruption chief to target public servants - September 1, 2019