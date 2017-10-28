Myanmar corrects state media report on U.N. ‘agreement’ to help house refugees

NAYPYITAW (Reuters) – A Myanmar state-run newspaper on Saturday corrected a report that a U.N. settlement program, UN-Habitat, had agreed to help build housing for people fleeing violence in the west of the country, where an army operation has displaced hundreds of thousands.
