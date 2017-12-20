Myanmar says probe of two Reuters journalists almost finished, court case to follow

YANGON (Reuters) – A spokesman for Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Wednesday he had been informed that the police had almost completed their investigation of two arrested Reuters journalists, after which a court case against them would begin.
