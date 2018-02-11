Myanmar says soldiers, police facing action over village killings

(Reuters) – Action will be taken against 10 members of Myanmar’s security forces in connection with the killing of captured Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state, a government spokesman said on Sunday, adding it was not related to a Reuters report on the incident.
