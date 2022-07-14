myCREcloud Acquires Net Informant and CRE Services Group

Breaking News
felene vodka
Net Informant and CRE Services Group are now part of myCREcloud

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — myCREcloud, an enterprise cloud-based platform for hosting today’s leading business applications including Sage Software, QuickBooks, Viewpoint Vista and more, has acquired Net Informant, a managed IT services company and CRE Services Group, a Sage consulting firm. The official closing date will be July 1, 2022. The move to acquire Net Informant and CRE Services Group started early in 2022 to expand I.T. and Sage Software consulting services to current and prospective myCREcloud customers.

“We are excited about the new services. The experienced founding team is very familiar with customer needs around cloud technology,” said Founding Partner Michael Zadeik of NET Informant. “Together, we are already working on various projects, including but not limited to the Construction and Real Estate sectors.”

The acquisition of these two companies fits into myCREcloud’s strategy to better care for cloud infrastructure and compliance requirements with support from a full-service professional team. By purchasing Net Informant and CRE Services Group, we offer high-value-added managed support with business intelligence services and advanced cloud computing to our customers. The breadth of our combined service offering and our shared history of delivery excellence will enable us to deliver an even more compelling proposition to customers.

We are looking forward to our expansion and welcome all our new team members at myCREcloud! Expanding our services to customers has something we have been looking forward to for some time and we found our new team to deliver,” said Founding Partner, Tanner Evenrud of myCREcloud.

Hayleigh Sawdaye 

(619) 802-0219

myCREcloud Marketing

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

