Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MyEstateHero To Provide US Residents with A Free Will, Medical Directive, Power of Attorney and Pet Guardian Trust

MyEstateHero To Provide US Residents with A Free Will, Medical Directive, Power of Attorney and Pet Guardian Trust

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Innovative Online Technology Platform Provides Vital Document Creation, to EVERYONE

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – Facing one’s own mortality is something most people don’t want to think about, which is why 65 percent of Americans currently don’t have a last will and testament. However, recent times have made life very uncertain for many, prompting them to face getting their affairs in order. 

Enter MyEstateHero, an innovative new technology solution that’s a one-stop for many of life’s vital protection needs. MyEstateHero is completely free to everyone in the US to create a will, medical directive, power of attorney and pet guardian trust, no strings attached. They will never sell your information nor is the creation of an account necessary. Simply log in with your email to utilize the site and to make any future changes to your estate planning documents.

“Planning for end of life shouldn’t cost a fortune or anything at all,” said Steve Weber, founder of QuoteHero, parent company of MyEstateHero. “Putting your estate in order should be easy and free and we are providing a simple platform that only takes 10 minutes to utilize.”

“There is a high demand for these services and documents right now, with people trying to prepare their individual and family protection coverages and security,” added Weber. “But it’s an often confusing and costly world for most people to enter and they usually do so under duress and with costly legal fees. If we can help people have some peace of mind during these turbulent times, we are glad to be of assistance.”

According to CEO Douglas Plank, “MyEstateHero never sells names or any of its users information, which makes it unique in the online protection coverages and services world, where many websites generate income by selling leads. Our goal is to be the #1 trusted, safe, secure platform individuals and families go to seek their most important and necessary estate planning documents.”  

To learn more about MyEstateHero, please visit www.MyEstateHero.com

About MyEstateHero:  MyEstateHero, powered by Do Your Own Will, is a safe and secure PaaS platform providing one-stop solutions individuals and families can use to put their estate in order. MyEstateHero is based in Calabasas, California, and is powered by the company’s proprietary QuoteHero search and shop platform. For more information, please visit www.MyEstateHero.com.

Jarrod Holland
Publicity Factory
910/431-3322

Steve Weber
President & Founder, QuoteHero
310/345-6161

Wire Service Contact:
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.