Breaking News
Home / Top News / MYGN Loss Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations

MYGN Loss Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman reminds investors in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) of the firm’s investigation of possible disclosure violations concerning its GeneSight® Psychotropic test, one of Myriad’s most important products.

If you invested in Myriad before August 14, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist this investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/MYGN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

[email protected].

The firm’s investigation concerns the accuracy of Myriad’s statements regarding its GeneSight® Psychotropic test, a kit intended to analyze how a patient’s genes may affect their response to certain drugs.

The Company has repeatedly promoted the quality and attributes of this new product, including most recently on August 1, 2019, when the Company announced insurer United Healthcare had decided to cover the test.  In response, the price of Myriad shares steadily rose.

But on August 13, 2019, Myriad shocked investors when it disclosed that the FDA had demanded changes to GeneSight®.  Although the Company claimed to have submitted a proposed solution to the FDA’s demand, Myriad admitted that it did not know if regulators would accept the changes.  Myriad also refused to discuss how increased regulatory scrutiny may impact sales of the test.

This news drove the price of Myriad shares down $18.95, or down about 42%, on August 14, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, when senior management received the FDA’s demanded changes, and whether issues with GeneSight® should have been disclosed earlier,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Myriad should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.