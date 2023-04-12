The recognition further exemplifies how myKlovr bridges the gap between college planning, career development, and employee benefits

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyKlovr , the AI-powered college & career counseling platform, was named finalist in the “College Prep Solution”, “Career Planning Solution” and “Product Setting a Trend” categories of the 2023 EdTech Awards. This marks the 4th year in a row of recognition for myKlovr and the first time a single product has bridged the gap with recognition for college, career, and innovation.

Organized by EdTech Digest, the EdTech Awards are the world’s largest and most competitive awards program recognizing product innovation and trendsetters in the K-12, higher education, and workforce training industries for the last 13 years. ​​Past winners include Adobe, Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox, Edthena, Promethean, Scholastic, SMART Technologies, zSpace and more.

“Over the last year, our team has hit a number of important milestones to solidify college and career planning as a ‘must-have’ employee benefit for employers competing for top talent,” said Gustavo Dolfino, founder and CEO at myKlovr. “Bridging the gap between the traditional counseling and employee benefits industries has been a novel distribution strategy,” Dolfino added, “but being the only product recognized across these three categories further validates the significance of the opportunity.”

Earlier this year, myKlovr partnered with college counseling platform Empowerly to launch Pathways , an AI-enabled solution to support teen mental health and bring affordable college & career planning benefits to employers at scale. Together, they provide industry-leading support to companies looking to recruit and retain talent, boost employee wellbeing, meet DEI goals, and provide life-changing support to employee families.

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards:

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About myKlovr:

MyKlovr is an AI-powered, virtual college and career counselor that empowers families by offering an affordable, accessible, and scalable solution to better help students achieve their personal path to success – whether through a 4-year university, 2-year college, career and technical education, or by launching a rewarding career immediately after high school. MyKlovr engages students as early as 9th grade to help them envision a path towards their future. The myKlovr system uses a combination of AI, behavioral analytics, and proprietary algorithms to deliver personalized expert advice, goals and opportunities including internships, scholarships, extracurricular and academic guidance, and real-world career insights.

About Pathways:

Pathways is a new college and career planning employee benefits product personalized to the needs of every employee. Created by a partnership between myKlovr and Empowerly, it leverages their combined technologies to offer an AI-powered solution with optional one-on-one counseling and college prep services that helps families confidently navigate the overwhelming decision of what students will do post-high school graduation. Pathways meets the needs of students working towards top 100 schools or Ivy League universities, four-year or two-year colleges, career and technical education, or joining the workforce after graduation.

CONTACT: Media Contact: BAM for myKlovr & Empowerly empowerly@bamtheagency.com