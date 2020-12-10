Breaking News
MyMedic Introduces The MyFAK Large

Salt Lake City, UT, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyMedic™ just released its top-selling first aid kit, the MyFAK, in a new LARGE size, and it’s filled with even MORE life-saving supplies!

“Customers asked for more, and we listened. After many emails asking for a first aid kit that had more supplies than the MyFAK, but not as much as The Medic, we knew just what the customer wanted. At MyMedic, we are continually curating the best, most innovative First Aid Kits that suit our customers’ needs. The MyFAK Large will help anyone, team or family tackle life confidently, knowing they have access to all the life-saving supplies inside.” David Barlow, CEO of MyMedic, shared.

The MyFAK Large will help you keep you and your loved ones safe. Everything is accessible and visible, so you spend less time digging for what you need and more time administering effective first aid. Designed by medical experts, outdoor survivalists, and first responders, you will find an organized layout, which MyMedic believes is key to developing all their first aid kits. With multiple compartments and integrated modular organization, it’s easy to find the products you need. With two removable mesh pouches, it’s like two first aid kits in one!

Some Key Features of the MyFAK Large are:

  • Shoulder Strap – like our best selling kit, the Recon, MyFAK Large features a shoulder strap for on-the-go carry and easy access to essential items.
  • MOLLE Ready – the front of the bag features enough MOLLE loops to attach everything you need in the field.
  • Tear-Away Back Panel – with your rear MOLLE straps attached, tear from the velcro panel for quick access to your first-aid kit.
  • Heavy Duty Construction – features a durable handle and extra strong zippers and hardware for lifetime use. The MyFAK large is available in both basic and advanced, and is included in the Holiday Sale going on NOW. Save 25% by using code “GIFT25” when checking out at mymedic.com
    About MyMedic™ A family-operated first-aid kits, supplies,and training company based on the objective to save lives, and is driven by a goal to prepare everyone with equipment and training for the unexpected emergency. Based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, MyMedicTM believes everyone should have instant access to a life-
    saving first-aid kit. Visit MyMedic to learn more and follow @MyMedicofficial
    For more information please contact Sara Liberte [email protected] 412.400.3978  
    Click here for PDF and more Images #stayalive #mymedic

   

CONTACT: Sara Liberte
MyMedic
412-400-3978
[email protected]

