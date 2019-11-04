MyoKardia Announces Abstracts Selected for Presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK), today announced the presentation of several abstracts at the upcoming American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions taking place November 16 – November 18, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The abstracts include new data from the ongoing PIONEER open-label extension (PIONEER-OLE) study of mavacamten, preclinical studies of mavacamten and MYK-491, and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) population insights from the Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry (SHaRe).

Among the highlights of MyoKardia research being presented will be a moderated poster examining the impact of chronic treatment with a mavacamten-like compound in a genetic mini-pig model of non-obstructive HCM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, and oral presentations of one-year safety and efficacy data from the PIONEER-OLE study and data detailing MYK-491’s mechanism of action, both taking place on Monday, November 18, 2019.

In lieu of a third quarter financial results conference call, MyoKardia management will host a conference call on November 11, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to review data.

A complete list of the planned MyoKardia and SHaRe research presentations is detailed below:

Saturday, November 16

Session: Heart Failure: Risk Prediction

1:30 p.m – 2:00 p.m ET

ORAL PRESENTATION: Sa2077: Female Sex, Multiple Sarcomere Variants and Atrial Fibrillation Are Associated With Worse Outcome in Patients With End-Stage Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Lead author: Peter Marstrand, M.D., Herlev-Gentofte Hospital, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Denmark

Session: On the Road to Translation: Moving Beyond Rodents

2:25 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

MODERATED POSTER: MDP156: Chronic Treatment With a Mavacamten-Like Myosin-Modulator (MYK-581) Blunts Disease Progression in a Mini-Pig Genetic Model of Non-Obstructed Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: In Vivo Evidence for Improved Relaxation and Functional Reserve

Lead author: Carlos del Rio, Ph.D., MyoKardia, Inc., South San Francisco, CA

Sunday, November 17

Session: Drug Discovery and Targets in LV Dysfunction

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

POSTER: Su1154: Pro-Compliant Effects of Mavacamten Are Preserved in the Setting of β-adrenergic Receptor Blockade: In vivo and ex vivo Evidence

Lead author: Sunny Sun, M.D., MyoKardia, Inc., South San Francisco, CA

Monday, November 18

Session: Top Rated Abstracts in Heart Failure: Predictors and Biomarkers

10:30 a.m – 10:35 a.m ET

POSTER: RF285: Predictors of End-Stage Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Lead author: Peter Marstrand, M.D., Herlev-Gentofte Hospital, University Hospital of Copenhagen, Denmark

Session: Cardiomyopathy: Hypertrophic and Amyloid

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m ET

POSTER: Mo2319: Temporal Trend in Age at Diagnosis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: An Analysis of the SHaRe Registry

Lead author: Marco Canepa, M.D., Ph.D., University of Genoa, Genoa, Italy

Session: Pharmacological Therapy in HF/Cardiomyopathy: The Next Important Indication or Agent?

2:05 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. ET

ORAL PRESENTATION: RF295: Precision Pharmacological Treatment for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy With Mavacamten: One-Year Results From PIONEER-OLE

Lead author: Stephen B. Heitner, M.D., Oregon Health & Sciences University, Portland, OR

Session: Pharmacological Therapy in HF/Cardiomyopathy: The Next Important Indication or Agent?

2:15 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. ET

ORAL PRESENTATION: RF296: MYK-491, a Novel Small-Molecule Cardiac Myosin Activator Increases Cardiac Systolic Function and Preserves Mechanical Efficiency: Pre-Clinical in vivo and in vitro Evidence

Lead author: Carlos del Rio, Ph.D., MyoKardia, Inc., South San Francisco, CA

Conference Call and Webcast

MyoKardia management will host a conference call on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT to discuss PIONEER-OLE 48-week data being presented at the upcoming American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019. Investors and analysts are invited to participate by phone by calling 844-494-0913 in the U.S. and Canada or 508-637-5584 internationally and using the conference ID 3177984 or by webcast. The webcast can be accessed from the investor section of the MyoKardia website at www.myokardia.com.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a precision medicine approach to discover, develop and commercialize targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on the development of small molecule therapeutics aimed at the muscle proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction and underlying diseases of systolic and diastolic dysfunction. MyoKardia applies a precision medicine approach to develop its therapeutic candidates for patient populations with shared characteristics, such as causal genetic mutations or disease subtypes. MyoKardia has discovered a pipeline of product candidates directed at diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly 461) in Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials for hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM); MYK-491 in Phase 2 for patients with stable heart failure; and MYK-224, in Phase 1 development for HCM.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

CONTACT: Contacts Michelle Corral Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations MyoKardia, Inc. 650-351-4690 [email protected] Hannah Deresiewicz (investors) Stern Investor Relations, Inc. 212-362-1200 [email protected]nir.com Julie Normant (Media) W2O 628-213-3754 [email protected]