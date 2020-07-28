MyoKardia to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Breaking News
BRISBANE, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK), today announced that it will report second quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). 

Conference Call and Webcast
Analysts and investors are invited to participate in the conference call by calling 844-494-0193 from the U.S. and Canada or 508-637-5584 internationally and using the conference ID 4340819.

The webcast may be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the call.

About MyoKardia
MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease; 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition; 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics; and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and product advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

