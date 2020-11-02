Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Myovant Sciences to Host Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2020

Myovant Sciences to Host Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss corporate updates and financial results for its second fiscal quarter 2020, ended September 30, 2020. The webcast and conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time on November 12, 2020.

Investors and the general public may access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations page of Myovant’s website at investors.myovant.com. Institutional investors and analysts may also participate in the conference call by dialing 1-800-532-3746 in the U.S. or +1-470-495-9166 from outside the U.S.

A replay of the webcast, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be archived on Myovant’s investor relations website.

About Myovant Sciences 
Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Our lead product candidate, relugolix, is a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. Relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) is under regulatory review in Europe and the U.S. for women with uterine fibroids and is under development for women with endometriosis. Relugolix monotherapy tablet (120 mg) is under regulatory review in the U.S. for men with advanced prostate cancer. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Crowe
Vice President, Investor Relations
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Albert Liao 
Director, Corporate Communications
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.