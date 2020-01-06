Breaking News
Myovant Sciences to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on developing innovative treatments for women’s health and prostate cancer, today announced that Lynn Seely, M.D., Myovant’s CEO, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time in San Francisco, California.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 30 days following the conference.

About Myovant Sciences 
Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on innovative treatments for women’s health and prostate cancer. The company’s lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. The company has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, granted the company an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Frank Karbe
President, Chief Financial Officer
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Albert Liao 
Director, Corporate Communications
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
[email protected]

