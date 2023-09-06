Jacksonville, FL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) currently rebranding as “MyPebble,” is excited to announce its participation as a proud sponsor at this year’s Virginia Asian American Store Owners Association (VAASOA) Annual Expo. The Mid-Atlantic C-Store Expo has grown to become the Mid-Atlantic’s largest C-store expo & trade show, with close to 2,000 attendees and 175+ vendor booths. The Expo will occur on Thursday, September 21, at the Richmond Raceway Complex in Richmond, Virginia.

Details on the Expo can be found at: https://www.vaaasoa.com/expo/

The MyPebble team is set to demonstrate the power of its innovative app, vendor dashboard, and patented Wi-Fi technology, cementing its commitment to advancing the success of both the hospitality industry and the sustainability sector.

With a strong partnership between MyPebble, VAASOA, and its members, the collaboration is poised to deliver exceptional value to attendees. Expo participants are encouraged to visit the MyPebble booth to experience the first consumer engagement platform to leverage the power of consumer sustainability trends and the growing influence of EV-centric commerce, wrapped in the most affordable customer acquisition technology on the market today.

To mark the beginning of this important partnership with VAASOA, MyPebble will offer substantial discounts on annual subscriptions for all VAASOA members who attend the show. This exclusive offer aims to foster continued growth and success for the Asian American store owners within the VAASOA community.

Richard Thorpe, CEO, and President of MyPebble, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating, “We are thrilled to join VAASOA’s Annual Expo as a sponsor and to showcase the potential of our technology in revolutionizing the hospitality industry. Our commitment to driving new business to our clients aligns perfectly with VAASOA’s mission, and we are confident that this collaboration will create long-lasting benefits for all involved. Like many other mobility-dependent retailers, C-stores are acutely aware of the need to adapt to an evolving EV-centric landscape, where fueling and consumer habits will undergo significant change, particularly over the next decade. We have the technology to generate foot traffic for diverse consumer segments, both in the present and the future, offering retailers a simple route towards establishing a sustainable presence and navigating the forthcoming shifts in transportation trends that will inevitably impact their business.”

Minesh Patel, President of Rams Petroleum Group and Chairman of VAASOA, also shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, “VAASOA is delighted to welcome MyPebble as a sponsor to our Annual Expo. The innovative solutions they bring to the table are at the forefront of customer targeting and user engagement and incredibly exciting for our members and the wider hospitality sector. We look forward to a successful event and to furthering our partnership with MyPebble in the future.”

About mPhase Technologies (MyPebble)

mPhase is a climate technology company rebranding as “MyPebble” to offer a suite of cloud-based mobility and consumer engagement services that incentivize consumers for purchases and lifestyle choices that promote sustainability goals. The MyPebble platform combines patented Wi-Fi anonymous-onboarding technology, proprietary AI, location-awareness, tokenization, game mechanics, EV-charger geofencing, a sustainable marketplace, and an expanding network of applications to make personal sustainability easier and more rewarding. The MyPebble experience is unique in that it is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, creating highly customizable sales opportunities for retailers, along with a scalable platform to benefit from the evolution of EV-centric travel and commerce.

For more information about MyPebble and its suite of services, please visit https://business.mypebble.io/ and https://mypebble.io/. Or download our app here: iOS or Android.

Investor Contact:

ir@mypebble.io

Media Contact:

press@mypebble.io