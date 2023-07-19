Myra T. Briggs Myra T. Briggs joins Diversified Search Group’s Nonprofit and Social Impact Practice as a managing director.

Philadelphia, PA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, one of the nation’s top ten executive search firms, has announced that Myra T. Briggs has joined its highly recognized Koya Partners/Nonprofit & Social Impact Practice as a Managing Director. Briggs is an esteemed executive search consultant and advisor recognized for her leadership in the fields of nonprofit executive recruitment, talent management, and leadership development.

Briggs brings nearly two decades of experience as a talent executive and has worked with a diverse range of national nonprofit organizations. With a profound understanding of the distinct challenges and opportunities within the Nonprofit and Social Impact sector, she works closely with boards of directors and executive teams to craft customized strategies that lead to the successful placement of outstanding leaders.

“Myra brings extensive experience and a proven track record, along with a stellar reputation as a trusted adviser to nonprofits and associations,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at Diversified Search Group. “She will bring immense value to our clients, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

In addition to her professional achievements, Briggs has a distinguished array of certifications in leadership development, executive recruitment, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is a sought-after speaker, mentor, and advocate at the forefront of shaping the future of leadership in the nonprofit sector.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the team at Koya/Diversified Search Group,” said Myra Briggs. “As an executive search leader deeply rooted in mission-driven work, this role presents an incredible opportunity to leverage my expertise, hone my craft, and truly make a difference. I’m excited to do work that will redefine the landscape of executive search, bringing forth the best and brightest minds to lead organizations that are dedicated to creating positive social impact.”

“Deeply driven by a mission and client focus, Myra is an exceptionally strong fit for our Nonprofit and Social Impact practice,” said Molly Brennan, Global Managing Partner and Practice Leader of Nonprofit and Social Impact. “Her experience placing leaders in the nonprofit associations space is the perfect complement to Koya Partners/Diversified Search Group’s deep and broad Nonprofit and Social Impact work.”

With nearly 100 team members nationwide, Diversified Search Group’s Koya Partners/Nonprofit & Social Impact Practice demonstrates a deeply held commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, with 85% of placements in 2021-2022 identifying as women and/or people of color. The team collaborates with nonprofits, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), higher education institutions, responsible businesses, and social enterprises globally.

