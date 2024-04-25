The XPRIZE Wildfire Judging Panel, which advanced 20 international teams to the next round, is comprised of subject matter experts in fire science and management, geophysics, engineering and more

ORLANDO, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MyRadar, a leading provider of weather and environmental monitoring solutions, has been selected as a Qualified Team in the prestigious XPRIZE Wildfire competition. MyRadar is among 20 teams chosen to advance in Track A: Space-Based Detection & Intelligence.

The XPRIZE Wildfire competition aims to revolutionize wildfire prevention, detection and response, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches from organizations around the world to combat the growing threat of wildfires. MyRadar was recognized for its Orbital Wildfire Resilience (OWR) solution, which uses patented compact satellite technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver alerts through the MyRadar app, which has been downloaded more than 50 million times.

MyRadar’s OWR solution uses patented Hyperspectral Orbital Remote Imaging Spectrometer (HORIS) satellites, which collect data and employ AI detection and alerting models. The first satellite will be launched later this year, three more by the end of 2025 and an additional 10-15 in 2026, at which time global coverage will be achieved. The full HORIS constellation of 150 satellites will be in place by the end of 2028. It is anticipated the full constellation will be able to detect wildfires larger than 10 square meters anywhere on the globe within one hour at a 90% detection efficiency. HORIS satellite data products and alerts will be available from within the MyRadar app and through “Powered by MyRadar” APIs.

“We believe the OWR system can revolutionize wildfire detection globally, and we’re honored to be recognized by the XPRIZE judging panel,” said Dr. Sarvesh Garimella, chief scientist and CTO at MyRadar. “When fully deployed, the system’s unprecedented early warning capability could save countless lives and hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage each year,” he added.

As a Qualified Team, MyRadar will gain access to resources and collaboration opportunities while competing with other leading innovators and experts in fire detection to demonstrate the effectiveness and scalability of its solution.

About MyRadar

With more than 50 million downloads across iOS, Android and Windows platforms, MyRadar develops science and technology applications to provide unparalleled access to weather and environmental data. By providing severe weather alerts for tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards and road weather conditions, MyRadar facilitates informed decision-making in a rapidly changing climate. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, MyRadar ensures individuals and organizations stay informed and prepared. For further information, visit http://myradar.com/.

About XPRIZE Wildfire

XPRIZE Wildfire is a four-year, $11 million competition incentivizing the innovation of firefighting technologies that will end destructive wildfires so that humanity and beneficial wildfire can safely co-exist. The prize aims to transform current wildfire management approaches through the development of new technologies that can rapidly and accurately detect, characterize and respond to wildfires before they become destructive. For more information, visit https://www.xprize.org/prizes/wildfire.

