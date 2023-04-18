Intermountain Precision Genomics Laboratory receives certification from NYS Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, and Intermountain Precision Genomics, a service of Intermountain Health, are now certified to offer solid tumor testing to patients in all 50 U.S. states after receiving the New York State Clinical Laboratory Permit. This achievement follows a recent site inspection as part of the New York State Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program.

“The NYS certification represents an important step forward in the advancement of precision medicine by increasing access to genetic testing that can help patients with cancer and their providers determine more targeted treatment decisions,” said Michael Lyons, president of Oncology, Myriad Genetics. “Working in close collaboration with Intermountain Precision Genomics, we’re now able to offer the complete Precise™ Oncology Solutions suite in all 50 states.”

Myriad’s Precise™ Tumor test, also offered by Intermountain Precision Genomics as TheraMap®: Solid Tumor, analyzes a patient’s tumor DNA to discover what changes, or gene mutations, are causing the cancer. Specialists apply the results to recommend a targeted treatment plan for the patient’s unique tumor profile.

“This certification by the New York State Department of Health is a testament to this team’s dedication to laboratory safety and quality. The standard for this certification is high, and we’re proud to deliver on that,” said Jason Gillman, Precision Health Operations director, Intermountain Precision Genomics. “Expanding into New York opens the door for Intermountain Precision Genomics and our partners at Myriad Genetics to serve many more patients and healthcare providers than before. We believe our cancer genomics services should be available to every late-stage cancer patient who needs it.”

In 2021, Myriad and Intermountain Health announced a collaboration on a comprehensive offering of tests, which includes Precise Tumor/TheraMap. The suite, known as Precise Oncology Solutions, provides oncologists with a complete genetic analysis combining somatic tumor profiling, tissue analysis, and germline testing into one report – helping them establish individualized treatment options for each patient.

Myriad Genetics was previously certified by the New York State Department of Health for its MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer test and somatic tumor profiling MyChoice® CDx test. TheraMap is the first test in Intermountain Precision Genomics history to obtain this certification.

Visit myriad.com/hcp-precise-oncology-solutions for more on Myriad’s Precise Oncology Solutions or IntermountainHealthcare.org/TheraMap for more information about TheraMap testing.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

