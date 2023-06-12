Myriad to support MD Anderson researchers studying metastatic renal cell carcinoma treatment selection and response

SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced an agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to support research focused on metastatic renal cell carcinoma treatment selection and response. The project will use Myriad’s minimal residual disease (MRD) testing platform, a tumor-informed high-definition assay that detects circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

Myriad is working together with Chad Tang, MD and Pavlos Msaouel, MD, PhD at MD Anderson. The research team will investigate the use of Myriad’s MRD testing platform as a non-invasive tool to inform treatment selection, surveillance, and radiotherapy treatment response in individuals with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). There currently is a lack of non-invasive testing platforms available for RCC, and MRD tests based on exome sequencing of the tumor may not track enough variants to be sufficiently sensitive. The goal of this research is to determine if patients with RCC will benefit from a comprehensive genome-wide approach to MRD with this platform.

“We look forward to supporting this important research collaboration on metastatic renal cell carcinoma with our high-definition MRD research testing platform based on whole-genome sequencing,” said Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “Whereas most currently available MRD tests monitor 50 or fewer variants from the tumor, we suspect our MRD assay will be more sensitive in RCC because it tracks up to thousands of variants identified by sequencing the tumor’s whole genome.”

Myriad’s MRD test is available for use in research studies pursued jointly by Myriad and academic or pharmaceutical investigators. It can be used to monitor ctDNA levels during both treatment and surveillance following diagnosis.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that the company will support MD Anderson researchers studying metastatic renal cell carcinoma treatment selection and response and that the project will use the company’s MRD testing platform. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.