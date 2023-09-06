SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have named Myriad Genetics to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List.

The highly competitive list is based on the analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the health care industry. Earlier this year, Myriad achieved the certification, and 86% of Myriad employees said the company is a great place to work – 29 percentage points higher than a typical U.S. company.

“This Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care recognition is a testament to our commitment of inspiring a dynamic and diverse culture, where career development is prioritized, and all teammates have equal opportunity to grow and make a difference in our patients’ lives,” said Shereen Solaiman, chief people officer, Myriad Genetics. “We’re grateful for the passion, diverse talents and enthusiasm our teammates bring to the global Myriad workforce every day to help fulfill our mission of advancing the health and well-being for all.”

Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

