Highlights:

Fourth quarter testing volumes grew 26% year-over-year, and 11% year-over-year excluding the contribution from the recent acquisition of Gateway Genomics and its SneakPeek ® Early Gender DNA Test.

GeneSight, the company’s pharmacogenomics test, grew revenue 36% for the full year 2022.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter was approximately 70% r eflecting underlying price stability and disciplined cost management.

Diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were $(0.52) and adjusted EPS were $(0.12) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Issued fiscal first quarter and full year 2023 financial guidance.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and provided its outlook on business performance for 2023.

“Myriad Genetics ended 2022 with a strong fourth quarter. Our market-leading hereditary cancer test, MyRisk, achieved double-digit year-over-year growth in the quarter – a reflection of our team’s hard work and the execution of our strategic growth plan,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “We believe 2023 will be an exciting year as we continue to invest in our Labs of the Future strategy and enabling technologies to enhance our ability to better serve our patients and provider partners. We plan to introduce a number of new products in the second half of 2023, including Precise Liquid and FirstGene. And we are on-track to introduce Precise MRD to our pharma partners for research use.” Mr. Diaz concluded, “We remain confident in our ability to achieve our goal of 10%+ annual growth by 2024 based on the progress we made in 2022 and the strong start to the year we are seeing through February. As we look to 2024 and beyond, we are excited about our robust product pipeline and a capital structure that enables Myriad Genetics to invest in future innovation and growth.”

Financial and Operational Highlights:

Diagnostic test volumes of approximately 299,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 26% year-over-year. Hereditary cancer and pharmacogenomics volumes grew 16% and 23%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes year-over-year volume changes in the company’s core product categories:

Three months

ended December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2022 Product volumes: Hereditary cancer 16 % 1 % Tumor profiling — % 1 % Prenatal 40 % 9 % Pharmacogenomics 23 % 35 % Total 26 % 14 %

Fourth quarter revenue of $177.8 million compared to the same period in 2021 was impacted by currency translations of $(3.6) million.

The following table summarizes year-over-year revenue changes in the company’s core businesses by product category:

Three months ended Twelve months ended (in millions) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

Change December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

Change Product revenues: Hereditary cancer $ 84.9 $ 74.8 14 % $ 305.5 $ 316.3 (3 )% Tumor profiling 31.7 26.5 20 % 128.6 120.9 6 % Prenatal 29.1 30.1 (3 )% 116.4 106.8 9 % Pharmacogenomics 32.1 29.4 9 % 127.6 93.7 36 % Total $ 177.8 $ 160.8 11 % $ 678.1 $ 637.7 6 %

GAAP gross margins of 69.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 180 basis points year-over-year, reflecting changes in product/volume mix as well as the impact of currency translation and inflationary pressures.

GAAP total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $176.1 million, decreasing $18.0 million year-over-year. Adjusted operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $23.3 million year-over-year to $138.6 million, and reflects the incremental investments in research and development, technology and commercial tools, pipeline development and sales and marketing programs, and Gateway Genomics, as well as the impact of the inflationary environment.

GAAP operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $52.2 million, increasing $9.1 million year-over-year; adjusted operating loss was $13.9 million, increasing $14.0 million year-over-year from adjusted operating income of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with $169.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities as compared to $257.2 million at the beginning of the quarter. The decrease was driven primarily by the acquisition of Gateway Genomics (closed November 1) and ongoing capital expenditures and investments in the company’s laboratories of the future strategy.

Cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.7 million.

The company ended the quarter with no debt outstanding.

Business Performance and Highlights:

Oncology

The Myriad Genetics Oncology business provides hereditary cancer testing, including the MyRisk hereditary cancer test for patients who have cancer. It also provides tumor profiling products such as the MyChoice® CDx companion diagnostic test, the Prolaris® prostate cancer test, and the EndoPredict® breast cancer prognostic test. The Oncology business delivered revenue of $75.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter hereditary cancer testing volumes in Oncology grew 13% year-over-year. In addition, Prolaris continued to see strong demand as fourth quarter testing volumes grew 17% year-over-year.

Researcher enrollment in the first release of Myriad’s Precise treatment registry has already reached approximately 100 individuals, spanning a broad mix of community and academic institutions. Clinicians have access to our cohort browser portal developed in partnership with DNANexus. The portal has already supported multiple collaborative research projects to advance cancer care.

Women’s Health

The Myriad Genetics Women’s Health business serves women of all ancestries by assessing their risk of cancer and offers prenatal testing solutions for those who are pregnant or planning a family. The Women’s Health business delivered revenue of $69.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter hereditary cancer testing volumes in Women’s Health grew 19% year-over-year and were higher than any prior quarter in 2022.

Fourth quarter results include a partial quarter contribution from the acquisition of Gateway Genomics, a personal genomics company and developer of consumer genetic tests including the No. 1 selling SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test.

Excluding the contribution from Gateway Genomics, prenatal testing volumes in the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 2% sequentially versus the third quarter of 2022 and were down 1% versus the fourth quarter of 2021.

In February, 2023, the Journal of Genetic Counseling, the official journal of the National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC), published evidence-based guidelines for expanded carrier screening, which supports the potential increasing adoption and the growth of the company’s carrier screening test, Foresight.

Mental Health

The Myriad Genetics Mental Health business consists of the GeneSight test that covers 64 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and other psychiatric conditions. GeneSight helps physicians understand how genetic alterations impact patient response to antidepressants and other drugs. In the pharmacogenomics category, the GeneSight test recorded revenue of $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GeneSight, under Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code 0345U, has been priced on the Medicare Clinical Lab Fee Schedule at $1,336 per test.

In the fourth quarter, Myriad Genetics added over 3,000 clinicians who ordered GeneSight for the first time.

The results of the Veterans Affairs research study (PRIME Care) using GeneSight to improve treatment for veterans with depression was identified as a top 10 genomic advancement for 2022 by the Genomic Medicine Working Group of the National Human Genome Research Institute’s (NHGRI) Advisory council. The annual list of the most significant advances and accomplishments in genomic medicine was published by the American Journal of Human Genetics.

Corporate Growth Initiatives Update:

Myriad Genetics continues to execute its commercial and operational growth initiatives, including the enhancement of its core infrastructure to better communicate the company’s differentiated value proposition, remove friction from engagement with healthcare providers and their patients, and gain reimbursement levels that reflect the value of Myriad’s offering. With the ongoing support from partners, Bain Consulting and KPMG, Myriad has been able to speed decision making and increase productivity across the enterprise.

Growth Strategy

In the fourth quarter of 2022, with the help of Bain Consulting, management conducted a strategic review of its current products and product pipeline, markets, competitive positioning and developed a roadmap for all of its products (“Product 360”). The purpose of this review was to gain a more rigorous and data driven “outside in” perspective of the company’s competitiveness and ability to position each product to their full potential. This review sharpened its view on how to better address the needs of its provider partners and patients in Women’s Health, Mental Health and Oncology. In addition, this review highlighted a focus on key patient sub-segments, such as the estimated 13 million women that meet the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for the company’s market leading hereditary cancer test, MyRisk, as well as opportunities to better position and expand indications for Prolaris and MyChoice.

Commercial

The company continues to implement digital tools and enabling technologies to improve patient, provider, and payer awareness, engagement, ease of use, and overall experience. Myriad Genetics has made significant progress on the following:

Enhanced corporate web presence to more fully digitize provider, patient and payor engagement.

Initiated limited launch of the unified ordering portal in early 2023 with roll out planned through 2023.

Launched first Epic EMR integration with a phased roll out through 2023 and beyond.

Continued to refine revenue cycle management (RCM) activities that have already seen significant improvement during 2021-2022 to further improve reimbursement of its products.

Operations

Myriad Genetics’ laboratories of the future strategy enters 2023 with significant progress as we establish and move into modern and scalable facilities. This strategy supports the company’s long-term goals to expand laboratory capacity, reduce cost and enhance testing automation. The company remains on-track to substantially complete both new facility construction and related developments and capital expenditure targets in 2023.

Financial Guidance

Below is a table summarizing Myriad Genetics’ fiscal year 2023 financial guidance*:

(in millions, except per share amounts) FY 2023 FY 2023 Comments Q1 2023 Q1 2023 Comments Revenue $720 – $750 Reflects annual growth of between 6% – 11% over 2022 $170 – $172 Expected to decrease ~3% from Q4 ’22 reflecting seasonality Gross margin % 68% – 70% GM expected to remain within range given seasonality 68% GM expected to decrease 200 basis points from Q4 ’22 due to seasonality GAAP OPEX $628 – $648 $165 – $167 Adjusted OPEX $530 – $550 Adjusted operating expenses expected to remain flat-to-down from annualized Q4 ’22 range $138 – $140 Adjusted operating expenses expected to remain flat in nominal dollars compared to Q4 ’22 GAAP EPS $(1.43) – $(1.23) $(0.47) – $(0.45) Adjusted EPS $(0.40) – $(0.20) Adjusted EPS is expected to improve through 2023, reaching positive adjusted profitability and operating cash flow in Q4 ’23 $(0.20) – $(0.18) Adjusted EPS loss expected to be greater than Q4 ’22 due to ongoing investments combined with seasonality

* Assumes currency rates as of February 28, 2023

Myriad Genetics’ fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP guidance begins with the comparable GAAP financial measure and excludes the estimated impact of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $40.0 million, non-cash amortization associated with acquisitions of approximately $43.0 million and special items such as costs related to transformation initiatives of approximately $15.0 million.

Myriad Genetics’ fiscal first quarter of 2023 non-GAAP guidance begins with the comparable GAAP financial measure and excludes the estimated impact of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million, non-cash amortization associated with acquisitions of approximately $11 million and special items such as costs related to transformation initiatives of approximately $6 million.

These projections are forward-looking statements and are subject to the risks summarized in the safe harbor statement at the end of this press release.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad provides insights that help people take control of their health and enable healthcare providers to better detect, treat, and prevent disease. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com .

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, ColarisAP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, SneakPeek, SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are registered trademarks or trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc.. All third-party marks—® and ™—are the property of their respective owners. © 2023 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Revenue by Product (Unaudited):

Three months ended December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 WH ONC MH Other Total WH ONC MH Other Total % Change Hereditary Cancer $ 40.7 $ 44.2 $ — $ — $ 84.9 $ 34.1 $ 40.7 $ — $ — $ 74.8 14 % Tumor Profiling — 31.7 — — 31.7 — 26.5 — — 26.5 20 % Prenatal 29.1 — — — 29.1 30.1 — — — 30.1 (3 )% Pharmacogenomics — — 32.1 — 32.1 — — 29.4 — 29.4 9 % Total Revenue $ 69.8 $ 75.9 $ 32.1 $ — $ 177.8 $ 64.2 $ 67.2 $ 29.4 $ — $ 160.8 11 %

Year ended December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 WH ONC MH Other Total WH ONC MH Other Total % Change Hereditary Cancer $ 143.1 $ 162.4 $ — $ — $ 305.5 $ 139.2 $ 177.1 $ — $ — $ 316.3 (3 )% Tumor Profiling — 128.6 — — 128.6 — 120.9 — — 120.9 6 % Prenatal 116.4 — — — 116.4 106.8 — — — 106.8 9 % Pharmacogenomics — — 127.6 — 127.6 — — 93.7 — 93.7 36 % Autoimmune — — — 0.3 0.3 — — — 28.2 28.2 (99 )% Other — — — — — — — — 0.5 0.5 (99 )% Total testing revenue 259.5 291.0 127.6 0.3 678.4 246.0 298.0 93.7 28.7 666.4 2 % Total other revenue — — — — — — — — 24.2 24.2 (100 )% Total Revenue $ 259.5 $ 291.0 $ 127.6 $ 0.3 $ 678.4 $ 246.0 $ 298.0 $ 93.7 $ 52.9 $ 690.6 (2 )%

Business Units:

WH = Women’s Health

ONC = Oncology

MH = Mental Health

Product Categories:

Hereditary Cancer – MyRisk, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx

Tumor Profiling – MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, EndoPredict

Prenatal – Foresight, Prequel, SneakPeek

Pharmacogenomics – GeneSight

Autoimmune – Vectra (sold in September 2021)

Other (testing) – myPath (sold in May 2021)

Other revenue – RBM (sold in July 2021), COVID-19 testing

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Testing revenue $ 177.8 $ 160.8 $ 678.4 $ 666.4 Other revenue — — — 24.2 Total revenue 177.8 160.8 678.4 690.6 Costs and expenses: Cost of testing revenue 53.9 45.8 202.0 185.7 Cost of other revenue — — — 11.9 Research and development expense 23.4 16.6 85.4 81.9 Selling, general, and administrative expense 146.5 127.5 514.7 537.8 Legal charges pending settlement — 14.0 — 62.0 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges 6.2 — 16.9 1.8 Total costs and expenses 230.0 203.9 819.0 881.1 Operating loss (52.2 ) (43.1 ) (140.6 ) (190.5 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1.0 0.2 2.6 0.7 Interest expense (0.9 ) (0.5 ) (3.2 ) (6.6 ) Other — (0.1 ) 0.6 139.3 Total other income (expense) 0.1 (0.4 ) — 133.4 Loss before income tax (52.1 ) (43.5 ) (140.6 ) (57.1 ) Income tax benefit (9.8 ) (35.9 ) (28.6 ) (29.9 ) Net loss $ (42.3 ) $ (7.6 ) $ (112.0 ) $ (27.2 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — Net loss attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (42.3 ) $ (7.6 ) $ (112.0 ) $ (27.2 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.52 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 81.5 79.9 80.6 78.0

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except share information) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56.9 $ 257.4 Marketable investment securities 58.0 81.4 Trade accounts receivable 101.6 91.3 Inventory 20.1 15.3 Prepaid taxes 17.6 18.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20.4 21.0 Total current assets 274.6 484.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets 103.9 81.8 Long-term marketable investment securities 54.8 59.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 83.4 43.5 Intangibles, net 379.7 404.1 Goodwill 286.8 239.2 Other assets 15.5 8.3 Total assets $ 1,198.7 $ 1,320.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 28.8 29.6 Accrued liabilities 94.3 161.7 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 14.1 13.0 Total current liabilities 137.2 204.3 Unrecognized tax benefits 26.8 27.9 Long-term deferred taxes 3.5 35.8 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 130.9 79.3 Other long-term liabilities 14.5 5.6 Total liabilities 312.9 352.9 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 81.2 and 80.0 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 0.8 0.8 Additional paid-in capital 1,260.1 1,226.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8.9 ) (5.1 ) Accumulated deficit (366.2 ) (254.2 ) Total Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders’ equity 885.8 967.8 Non-controlling interest — — Total stockholders’ equity 885.8 967.8 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,198.7 $ 1,320.7

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (112.0 ) $ (27.2 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52.7 62.8 Non-cash interest expense 1.7 1.5 Non-cash lease expense 11.7 12.8 Tenant improvement allowance received 18.0 — Stock-based compensation expense 38.1 36.3 Deferred income taxes (30.8 ) (32.1 ) Unrecognized tax benefits (1.1 ) (2.6 ) Loss on inventory — 6.5 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 16.9 1.8 Gain on sale of assets — (162.0 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1.6 (6.6 ) Trade accounts receivable (10.3 ) (8.8 ) Inventory (2.9 ) 1.6 Prepaid taxes 0.7 89.9 Other assets (0.9 ) (3.6 ) Accounts payable (3.5 ) 9.2 Accrued liabilities (81.2 ) 65.7 Deferred revenue (5.0 ) (26.6 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (106.3 ) 18.6 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (45.3 ) (18.0 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (57.2 ) — Proceeds from sale of business and assets — 379.1 Purchases of marketable investment securities (103.2 ) (147.8 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable investment securities 128.2 61.1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (77.5 ) 274.4 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from common stock issued under stock-based compensation plans 6.3 91.8 Payment of tax withheld for common stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (10.6 ) (11.5 ) Payment of contingent consideration recognized at acquisition (3.0 ) (3.3 ) Fees associated with refinancing of revolving credit facility (0.7 ) (1.2 ) Repayment of revolving credit facility — (226.4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8.0 ) (150.6 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (0.6 ) (0.6 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (192.4 ) 141.8 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 258.8 117.0 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 66.4 $ 258.8

Reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue Excluding Divested Businesses for the Three Months and Year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited data in millions)

Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenue Excluding Divested Businesses Revenue $ 177.8 $ 160.8 $ 678.4 $ 690.6 Myriad RBM Revenues — — — (21.2 ) Autoimmune Revenues — — (0.3 ) (28.3 ) COVID Testing Revenues — — — (2.9 ) MyPath Revenues — — — (0.5 ) Revenue Excluding Divested Businesses $ 177.8 $ 160.8 $ 678.1 $ 637.7

Statement regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures

In this press release, the company’s financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the company’s business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the schedules below and a description of the adjustments made to the GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the schedules.

The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Non-GAAP financial results are reported in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

for the Three Months and Year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited data in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted Gross Margin GAAP Gross Profit (1) $ 123.9 $ 115.0 $ 476.4 $ 493.0 Equity compensation 0.4 0.4 1.4 1.4 Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets 0.2 — 0.2 — Acquisition-related costs 0.1 — 0.1 — Other adjustments — — — 1.3 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 124.6 $ 115.4 $ 478.1 $ 495.7 Adjusted Gross Margin 70.1% 71.8% 70.5% 71.8% (1) Consists of total revenues less cost of testing revenue and cost of other revenue from the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $ 176.1 $ 158.1 $ 617.0 $ 683.5 Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets (10.3 ) (9.8 ) (40.7 ) (50.1 ) Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges (6.1 ) — (16.8 ) (1.8 ) Equity compensation (7.8 ) (8.0 ) (36.5 ) (34.9 ) Transformation initiatives (5.6 ) (6.0 ) (17.8 ) (24.8 ) Divestiture-related costs — — — (1.8 ) Acquisition-related costs (4.8 ) — (5.0 ) — Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement (1.5 ) (14.0 ) 11.4 (62.0 ) Other adjustments (1.4 ) (5.0 ) (0.7 ) (21.4 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 138.6 $ 115.3 $ 510.9 $ 486.7 (1) Consists of research and development expense, selling, general, and administrative expense, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges from the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) GAAP Operating Loss $ (52.2 ) $ (43.1 ) $ (140.6 ) $ (190.5 ) Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets 10.5 9.8 40.9 50.1 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges 6.1 — 16.8 1.8 Equity compensation 8.2 8.4 37.8 36.3 Transformation initiatives 5.7 6.0 17.9 24.8 Divestiture-related costs — — — 1.9 Acquisition-related costs 4.9 — 5.1 — Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement 1.5 14.0 (11.4 ) 62.0 Other adjustments 1.4 5.0 0.7 22.7 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ (13.9 ) $ 0.1 $ (32.8 ) $ 9.1 Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (1) GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. Stockholders $ (42.3 ) $ (7.6 ) $ (112.0 ) $ (27.2 ) Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets 10.5 9.8 40.9 50.1 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges 6.1 — 16.8 1.8 Equity compensation 8.2 8.4 37.8 36.3 Transformation initiatives 5.7 6.0 17.9 24.8 Gain on sale — — — (151.6 ) Divestiture-related costs — — — 14.5 Acquisition-related costs 4.9 — 5.1 — Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement 1.5 14.0 (11.4 ) 62.0 Other adjustments 1.4 5.0 0.7 21.9 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (5.7 ) (37.2 ) (20.0 ) (31.2 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (9.7 ) $ (1.6 ) $ (24.2 ) $ 1.4 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 81.5 79.9 80.6 78.0 Diluted 81.5 79.9 80.6 80.2 Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 0.02 (1) To determine Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share, or adjusted EPS.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited data in millions) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operations $ (7.7 ) $ (9.5 ) $ (106.3 ) $ 18.6 Capital expenditures (14.6 ) (3.4 ) (45.3 ) (18.0 ) Free cash flow $ (22.3 ) $ (12.9 ) $ (151.6 ) $ 0.6 Transformation initiatives 5.7 6.0 17.9 24.4 Legal charges, net of insurance reimbursement — — 49.9 — Acquisition-related costs 4.9 — 5.1 — Other adjustments — 5.0 — 10.2 Adjusted free cash flow1 $ (11.7 ) $ (1.9 ) $ (78.7 ) $ 35.2 (1) The Company revised its Adjusted Free Cash Flow metric in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to exclude the tax impact, if any, associated with non-GAAP adjustments

