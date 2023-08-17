SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will host an Investor Day at the newly constructed Dr. Walter Gilbert Innovation Center in South San Francisco on September 19, 2023. The in-person event will commence with a facility tour beginning at 9:00 am PDT. The Investor Day presentation and Q&A will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm PDT (1:00 pm to 3:00 pm EDT).

President and CEO Paul J. Diaz and other members of the Myriad executive leadership team will discuss commercialization strategies, clinical advancement and new product pipeline, and long-term financial goals.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the Investor Day presentation and Q&A will be available at www.investor.myriad.com. A replay will be posted on Myriad Genetics’ website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

