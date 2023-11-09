SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Myriad management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN with a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be viewed in the investor relations section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.
|Media Contact:
|Investor Contact:
|Glenn Farrell
|Matt Scalo
|(385) 318-3718
|(801) 584-3532
|PR@myriad.com
|IR@myriad.com
- AgEagle to Showcase Its Drone Innovations at Renowned Milipol Homeland Security Event and Modern Warfare Week - November 9, 2023
- Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 20th Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Global Congress 2023 Americas - November 9, 2023
- Polar Power, Inc., C.E.O. Arthur Sams, to Present at the 35th World LPG Forum Highlighting Cost and Environmental Benefits of Transitioning from Diesel to LPG in Multiple Markets - November 9, 2023