Myriad Provisions Offers a Helping Hand

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 23 mins ago

Chesapeake VA, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Through several local outreach initiatives, Myriad Provisions International proved their commitment to the Virginia Beach community this summer. The management staff vows to continue their outreach projects, in hopes of sparking a national trend.

As the devastation of hurricane Harvey began to circulate, Matthew Tuso, one of Myriad’s leading associates, discovered several local initiatives geared toward helping Houston residents. The team quickly jumped on board when the news spread that J.J Watt donated $100,000 and set a goal to reach $200,000. The team headed to their local Buffalo Wild Wings with a crowd of nearly 30 people.

Buffalo Wild Wings hosted an event in which 10% of their gross sales went to J.J Watt’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey. In just two weeks, the fund reached over $37 million, far surpassing the original goal.

The company then turned their sights to the 11th Annual Victory Walk in Portsmouth, Virginia hosted by the Hampton Roads Chapter of the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. Kevin Smith, another of the Myriad Provisions’ team leaders discovered the cause and began to build a relationship between the foundation and Myriad when he had a surprising run in with the founder of the organization.

Because of the forged relationship, Myriad Provisions associates had the honor of holding the foundation’s banner to begin the walk. Another of the company’s associates, Anthony Jackson took home the first place medal for completing the walk.

Their outreach continued when Denysia Wright spearheaded the partnership between the company and the Out of the Darkness Walk in Newport News lead by the American Association for Suicide Prevention.

With the unrelenting epidemic that continues to sweep the nation, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Naturally, several of Myriad’s associates have known someone who struggles with depression and felt compelled to help their local community through the Walk’s initiative.

To complete Myriad’s month of giving, the company helped Hampton Roads food bank by organizing, prepping and packaging meals. This effort marked another initiative lead by Ms. Wright.

As Myriad Provisions International continues to settle into Virginia, the bond between local community and thriving firm continues to strengthen.

To learn more about the company’s inclusive company culture and open positions, visit www.MyriadProvisions.com.

CONTACT: 1545 Crossways Blvd  
Suite 250
Chesapeake VA 23320
979-739-9579
www.MyriadProvisions.com
[email protected]
