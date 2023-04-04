Minuteman Press Myrtle Beach Ken Holloway (center) is the new owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Myrtle Beach, SC.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ken Holloway is the new owner of Minuteman Press in Myrtle Beach. He purchased the franchise from retiring owners Anne and Kevin Myers, who had owned the shop since 2013. Minuteman Press in Myrtle Beach is located at 501 Plaza, 1772 US-501, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

Ken says, “I love Myrtle Beach and have been coming here since 1985. My wife Anna and I bought our second home here eight years ago, and we moved to Myrtle Beach full-time in March of 2022.”



On the purchase of the business, Ken shares, “Printing and marketing is everywhere in Myrtle Beach – on cars, signs, menus, billboards, flyers, coupon books, apparel, and more. In Myrtle Beach, we are unique in the sense that most businesses need to market to appeal to local residents as well as the high number of tourists that visit us each year. Tourists are only here for a short time so capturing their attention with marketing and advertising is critical.”

He adds, “We are excited to be expanding the business. We have added two additional graphic designers and have purchased new equipment. We have the ability to put your logo or message on just about anything.”

Before joining the Minuteman Press franchise family, Ken was already a successful small business owner in the automotive industry. He says, “I currently own four automotive and two big truck franchises throughout the Carolinas. Our home base is in Columbia and our son will be taking over those businesses so I can focus on Minuteman Press in Myrtle Beach, which I am really excited about.”

Ken concludes, “I have been a small business owner selling to other small businesses for many years. The established client base of small businesses up and down the Grand Strand and the ability to call on new businesses in a growing and thriving community is what drew interest in Minuteman Press Myrtle Beach. I also love that I’ll be able to get even more involved in the local community.”

Minuteman Press in Myrtle Beach is located at 501 Plaza, 1772 US-501, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. For more information, call 843-626-6363 or visit their website: https://minuteman.com/us/locations/sc/myrtle-beach/

