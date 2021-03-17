Breaking News
N.C. Pulled Pork Sliders Slam Dunks the Competition in Food Lion ACC Recipe Tournament

10,000 Meals Are Being Donated to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

N.C. Pulled Pork Sliders crushed the field in the inaugural Food Lion Atlantic Coast Conference Recipe Tournament.

View the recipe at https://www.foodlion.com/recipes/eastern-style-bbq-pulled-pork-sliders/.

SALISBURY, N.C., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — N.C. Pulled Pork Sliders crushed the field in the inaugural Food Lion Atlantic Coast Conference Recipe Tournament, which assigned classic game day dishes to each ACC school that participated in the league’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Each recipe competed against each other and allowed fans to choose their favorites while helping to donate meals from Food Lion Feeds to the winning recipe’s local food bank.

The mouthwatering N.C. Pulled Pork Sliders featured boneless pork ribs and a homemade sauce, garnering enough votes to send 10,000 meals to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle in Raleigh, N.C.

“Our thanks to all those ACC Tournament fans who participated and to Food Lion Feeds for creating a unique, fun contest that will help provide families much needed food during the overwhelming demand we are experiencing because of the pandemic,” said L. Ron Pringle, President and CEO of Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. “Of course, those of us in Raleigh were never in doubt which recipe would win. You can’t beat N.C. Pulled Pork Sliders, we’re number 1, baby.”

“As an official sponsor of the ACC, we hope all the participants in the Food Lion ACC Recipe Tournament enjoyed our twist on the women’s and men’s collegiate basketball championships that captivate our neighbors every March,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “Because of the participation of ACC fans, we are donating a total of 10,000 meals to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle to help nourish local neighbors in need.”

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion’s commitment to end hunger in the towns and cities it serves through Food Lion Feeds, please visit www.foodlion.com/feeds. Ingredients for both the N.C. Pulled Pork Sliders and all of the recipes featured in the Food Lion ACC Recipe Tournament can be accessed here.

About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

Contact:
Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24003f71-8cf1-44d2-8665-fa58c6f34b6c

