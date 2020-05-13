Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / n-Tier Adds More Brokers to its CAT Reporting Client Base

n-Tier Adds More Brokers to its CAT Reporting Client Base

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

“Our clients understand that CAT reporting data accuracy obligations do not end with FINRA certification, and scorecard error rates are not always indicative of proper reporting.” Gargone continued, “We are very pleased with the addition of these new clients and look forward to leveraging our unique platform and experience to provide them with the comprehensive processes needed to ensure the ongoing accuracy and consistency of their CAT and OATS reporting.” n-Tier founder and CEO Peter Gargone

“Our clients understand that CAT reporting data accuracy obligations do not end with FINRA certification, and scorecard error rates are not always indicative of proper reporting.” Gargone continued, “We are very pleased with the addition of these new clients and look forward to leveraging our unique platform and experience to provide them with the comprehensive processes needed to ensure the ongoing accuracy and consistency of their CAT and OATS reporting.” n-Tier founder and CEO Peter Gargone

New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — n-Tier, an innovative technology company helping firms minimize the risks and costs of regulatory reporting, has added three new brokerage clients to its Compliance Workbench platform for Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) reporting and validation.

This is an extension of n-Tier’s 2019 record growth which saw the expanded adoption of its Compliance Workbench platform among new and long-term financial clients. n-Tier helps clients meet a range of regulatory and non-regulatory reporting and validation obligations, including CAT and OATS, through its comprehensive data management solutions.

The Compliance Workbench platform’s flexibility and rich functionality, coupled with the in-depth industry experience of n-Tier’s team, enables firms to automate the detailed comparison of data between OATS, CAT, trading systems and the required reference data sources needed to ensure the ongoing accuracy of their reporting. These comprehensive comparison, correction, and exception management capabilities go far beyond the validations covered in certification and scorecard exception reports providing a wholistic, comprehensive approach to reducing a firm’s regulatory risk and ensuring the accuracy of its regulatory reporting.

n-Tier founder and CEO Peter Gargone commented: “Our clients understand that CAT reporting data accuracy obligations do not end with FINRA certification, and scorecard error rates are not always indicative of proper reporting.” Gargone continued, “We are very pleased with the addition of these new clients and look forward to leveraging our unique platform and experience to provide them with the comprehensive processes needed to ensure the ongoing accuracy and consistency of their CAT and OATS reporting.”

n-Tier’s Compliance Workbench assists clients in successfully meeting their CAT requirements by gathering, combining, and reconciling all equities and options trading and account data across internal data sources and related regulatory report such as OATS. It aggregates reports from other vendors and produces CAT reports where vendor reports are not available and provides comprehensive exception management capabilities.

Executive Vice President at n-Tier, Jeff Bergson commented: “We’re excited to have brought on so many new clients this year and enjoy the close, collaborative relationship we have built with our CAT user group members as they make their final preparations for CAT go-live.” He added: “Over the many years we’ve helped dozens of clients prepare for new regulatory reporting requirements, whether they be LOPR, OATS, EBS, or TRACE-related. It’s satisfying to help firms meet deadlines and provide them with the confidence that they will get everything right.”

About n-Tier

n-Tier is an innovative technology company that couples deep industry expertise with a unique software platform to help institutions minimize the risks and costs associated with regulatory reporting. n-Tier’s clients range from global leaders to small and mid-size companies in various industries including finance, healthcare and insurance.  Our platform is highly configurable, has low IT impact and can be installed locally or used as part of our cloud offering. For more information on n-Tier visit www.ntierfs.com.

Attachment

  • peter 
CONTACT: Loretta Mock
Forefront Communications for n-Tier
646-726-7886
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.