N.Y. travel insurance to cover coronavirus in ‘cancel for any reason’ policies: Gov. Cuomo

Travel insurance companies and travel agents will offer New York residents and businesses the ability to buy coverage when making travel plans that would allow them to cancel a trip for any reason, including those related to coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
