Let’s Walk for Alopecia The National Alopecia Areata Foundation is holding its first ever Walk For Alopecia at Lake Merced in San Francisco on Saturday, September 30. Festivities start at 8 a.m., and opening ceremonies begin at 9:45 a.m.

San Rafael, CA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For anyone living with or touched by alopecia areata, you do not have to walk alone! The National Alopecia Areata Foundation is holding its first ever Walk For Alopecia at Lake Merced in San Francisco on Saturday, September 30. Festivities start at 8 a.m., and opening ceremonies begin at 9:45 a.m. The Walk will bring the alopecia community together for support, hope, and camaraderie to drive research for better treatments and a cure, increase support, advocate for change, and reduce stigma for this autoimmune disease.

The San Francisco Walk For Alopecia will be a fun, family-oriented event that will include music, food trucks, kids’ area with games, face painting, bounce house and more. There will also be a selfie station, refreshments and a festive, leisurely 4-mile walk route around Lake Merced with a 2-mile shortcut. The Walk For Alopecia will be a wonderful gathering of support and camaraderie for anyone touched by alopecia areata. Registration is free and anyone that raises $200 will receive the inaugural Walk For Alopecia T-shirt. Register today at https://support.naaf.org/campaign/2023-walk-for-alopecia-m/c481771.

About NAAF



The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) supports research to find a cure or acceptable treatment for alopecia areata, supports those with the disease, and educates the public about alopecia areata. Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune disease affecting nearly 7 million Americans that results in total or partial loss of scalp and body hair. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in San Rafael, CA, NAAF is widely regarded as the largest alopecia areata advocacy organization in the US. NAAF connects with more than 73,000 members of the alopecia areata community, including patients, family members, healthcare providers, and researchers through its support programs, email newsletters, website, research summits, and annual patient conference. NAAF is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit and a GuideStar Gold-Rated charity and meets the rigorous standards of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance and the National Health Council. For more information, please visit www.naaf.org, email info@naaf.org, or connect with NAAF on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Let’s Walk for Alopecia

CONTACT: Gary Sherwood National Alopecia Areata Foundation 415-472-3780 gary@naaf.org