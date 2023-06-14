MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) announced today that it acquired the MediLedger Product Verification System (PVS) from Chronicled, Inc. The Association purchased the PVS to enable trading partners and regulators to conduct product verification, when required by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), for use in its new product, Pulse by NABP™.

Since launching the PVS in 2019, Chronicled has used its blockchain-powered MediLedger Network to make life sciences more accurate, efficient​,​ and aligned across the industry. The PVS has assisted members of the supply chain in complying with DSCSA, and it will continue to provide this assistance when Pulse launches this summer.

Pulse is the Association’s inclusive, accessible​,​ and secure digital platform that connects regulators and members of the supply chain and simplifies DSCSA compliance. Through Pulse, the PVS for manufacturers, distributors, and solution providers will continue to be offered as a cost-effective global trade item number directory for saleable-returns verification by solution providers and trading partners. Recognizing the importance of Verification Router Service (VRS) in keeping the supply chain safe, NABP plans to help grow existing industry adoption of VRS by expanding access to such verification tools for state regulators and the dispensers they regulate. In addition, NABP remains committed to following GS1 standards and the Partnership for DSCSA Governance’s guiding blueprint as adopted by the industry.

“The PVS has been, and will remain, a critical tool to assist members of the prescription drug supply chain with compliance with DSCSA and to protect patients from counterfeit or substandard prescription medications,” Vinod Lakhani, chief executive officer of Chronicled, said. “With full implementation of DSCSA on the horizon, Chronicled believes that transitioning stewardship of PVS to NABP will take the PVS to even greater heights as a valuable tool to keep patients safe. We are thrilled to see our technology platform continue to make an impact in the industry. This transition allows us to double down on our commitment to our customers by enhancing and scaling the Contracts & Chargebacks solution on the MediLedger Network.”

“Chronicled has built an incredible foundation with PVS​.​ NABP believes we are well positioned to continue its growth by integrating the solution seamlessly into Pulse, which will equip state regulators and all members of the supply chain with the critical tools they need to protect our nation’s patients from counterfeit medications,” said NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh.

To learn more about how Pulse simplifies DSCSA compliance while furthering NABP’s mission of protecting public health, visit https://pulse.pharmacy.

-30-

About Chronicled, Inc.

The MediLedger Network is an industry-led, blockchain-powered network within the life sciences industry. Chronicled’s role is to provide administration and build solutions on top of the MediLedger Network to facilitate alignment and enable automation between trading partners. For more information, please visit www.chronicled.com.

About Pulse by NABP

Pulse by NABP™ is an inclusive, accessible, centralized digital platform that simplifies the process of achieving DSCSA compliance. Pulse provides access to NABP’s user-friendly tools and comprehensive network of relationships, enabling consistent communication with trusted, verified partners across the supply chain.

About NABP

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its member boards in protecting the public health.

CONTACT: Larissa Doucette 847/391-4405 help@nabp.pharmacy