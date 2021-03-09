NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation Reaches Milestone of 700 Actively Accredited Facilities

Breaking News
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is pleased to announce that the Association’s Drug Distributor Accreditation has reached a significant milestone of having 700 actively accredited facilities.

NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation (formerly known as Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributors® (VAWD®)) is a resource for industry and regulatory bodies that establishes uniform safeguards meant to protect the public health. Drug Distributor Accreditation plays a pivotal role in preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the United States drug supply and protects the public from drugs that have been contaminated, diverted, or counterfeited.

This milestone marks the Association’s largest number of actively accredited Drug Distributor facilities since the program’s inception in 2005. NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation process requires these facilities to demonstrate ongoing compliance to a comprehensive set of regulatory standards and best practices in safely distributing prescription drugs from manufacturers to pharmacies and other institutions.

“We are very proud of customers accredited through our Drug Distributor Accreditation as they continue to demonstrate their commitment to preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the US drug supply,” says NABP President Timothy D. Fensky, RPh, DPh, FACA. “Achieving this milestone of 700 actively accredited facilities highlights NABP’s ongoing commitment to protecting the public health and further assists us with creating innovative accreditation and inspection programs that reward regulation adherence, best practices, and patient safety.”

For additional information on NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation, please visit nabp.pharmacy/drug-distributor.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. Visit nabp.pharmacy to learn more.

