Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NAB’s Leadership Foundation Selects Five Gray Television Stations As Finalists for 2022 Service to America Awards

NAB’s Leadership Foundation Selects Five Gray Television Stations As Finalists for 2022 Service to America Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (“NABLF”) selected five television stations owned by Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) as finalists for this year’s coveted Service to America Awards. The NABLF’s Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters and selects local radio and television stations and one group owner each year for their exemplary service to their communities. The winners in each category will be announced at an in-person gala in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2022.

In the Medium Market category, all three of the finalists selected by NABLF are Gray Television stations:

  • WMTV-TV (NBC) in Madison, Wisconsin, for its series “WMTV Diaper Drive Success”
  • WIS-TV (NBC) in Columbia, South Carolina, for its series “Families Helping Families;” and
  • WTOC-TV (CBS) in Savannah, Georgia, for its series “WTOC Tells Smart Women’s Stories and helps raise $139K to Fight Breast Cancer.”

In the Small Market category, two of the three finalists selected by NABLF are Gray Television stations:

  • WBNG-TV (CBS) in Binghamton, New York, for its series “WBNG Southern Tier Tuesdays;” and
  • KWQC-TV (NBC) in Davenport, Iowa, for its series “TV6 Real Conversations.”

“We are very proud of the great journalism across our company and industry that leads to actual results that improve local communities,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “We salute all of our honorees and especially the Gray Television stations for their continued commitment to quality journalism.”

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.

CONTACT: Gray Contacts:

Website: www.gray.tv
Bob Smith, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333
Kevin P. Latek, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.