Wasserman Next Gen is a NACAS Founder Level Sponsor for the Eighth Consecutive Year of Collaboration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) , a professional trade association that supports the non-academic segment of higher education responsible for generating business through a diverse array of campus services, today announces an extended partnership with Wasserman Next Gen (formerly Riddle & Bloom). Wasserman Next Gen is a NACAS Founder level sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.

NACAS and Wasserman Next Gen perfectly complement each other. NACAS offers a wide breadth and deep access to auxiliary service professionals at higher education colleges and universities throughout North America, while Wasserman Next Gen focuses on high school students, college-aged consumers and early professionals, harnessing their influence to tap into their buying power and solve for the unique challenges of marketing to Gen Z. NACAS and Wasserman Next Gen are collaborating on research around student success.

Matthew Marcial, CEO, NACAS said, “We congratulate Wasserman Next Gen on their brand evolution and strategy. We look forward to our continued partnership to delivering student success research to advance campus environments and improve the quality of life for students.”

Matt Fasano, SVP Wasserman Next Gen said, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with NACAS. Their access to auxiliary services within the university landscape allows us to capture and leverage valuable student insights for our brand and client partners. We’re excited to continue building value for students, universities, and brands alongside NACAS in the years ahead.”

For information on partnership opportunities and to learn more about reaching decision makers at college campuses through live and online events, webinars, print and digital, contact Artem Mulitsa at artem.mulitsa@nacas.org.

For additional information on NACAS, visit: nacas.org . Follow NACAS on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Wasserman

Wasserman is a partner to the world’s most iconic sports figures, musical artists, brands and properties. Our purpose is to transform and advance brands, businesses and careers, empowering clients to create culture and impact audiences. Wasserman’s brand and property marketing division serves the broader ecosystem of entities who look to work in and around sports, music and entertainment by integrating those passions into their marketing and media campaigns.

About the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS)

Founded in 1969 as the National Association of College Auxiliary Services, NACAS is a professional trade association that supports the non-academic segment of higher education responsible for generating business through a diverse array of campus services that students need and value – such as food services, bookstores, housing, and transportation. As the leading organization supporting all campus services, NACAS is the community-of-choice for strategic leaders who advance campus environments to improve the quality of life for students.

Media Contact

Joanna Siddiqui

joanna.siddiqui@nacas.org