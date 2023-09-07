Event Takes Place November 5-8 in Toronto, Canada, Registration Now Open

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) , a professional trade association that supports the non-academic segment of higher education responsible for generating business through a diverse array of campus services, today announces the 2023 C3X Annual Conference & Expo . Targeted to the business of higher education auxiliary services such as bookstores, dining halls, campus card systems, housing, parking & transportation and more, attendees will learn how auxiliary and ancillary leaders are meeting students’ evolving needs and provide services to boost their institution’s ranking. The event takes place November 5-8 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. Register to attend here.

Bill Redwine, Interim CEO, NACAS said, “If you are interested in making an impact on student success, delivering new revenue streams and boosting your institution’s rankings, C3X is the place to be. Learn how other auxiliary and ancillary leaders are meeting students’ evolving needs and providing services that outpace their desires, and boosting their institution’s ranking. You’ll learn about advanced solutions from peers and see innovative solutions that are paramount to success.”

C3X offers a robust conference program with pre-conference workshops, sessions and panels. New this year are formats such as Industry Roundtable, Business Case and In Conversation with Discussions that will foster valuable interactive discussions with industry leaders and peers to talk about the future of the industry and how auxiliary services are elevating services to meet evolving student needs. The three themes of the conference are: Leading the Future, Innovations in Business Operations and Post Covid New Normal.

Keynote presenters include:

Dr. Kimberly Amirault-Ryan is a highly sought-after Performance Consultant to the NHL, NBA, and Olympians and Executive Coach. In her presentation “Winning Teams: Excelling Under Pressure” she will demonstrate how to build winning teams, manage conflict and excel under pressure.

Dr. Bridget Burns is the founding CEO, University Innovation Alliance, a multi-campus laboratory for student success innovation that increases the diversity of college graduates. In her presentation “Innovating in Higher Education for the New Normal” she will discuss how to reimagine higher education to meet the needs of future learners in the new normal. Attendees will leave the session with ideas and tools on how to begin implementing new strategies.

The Fireside Chat with Dr. Johnnetta Cole, Ph.D. former President of Spellman and Bennett Colleges, will discuss her insights in the value of auxiliary services and how the business operations collaborate with other functional areas for positive outcomes.

View the C3X 2023 agenda here.

The Expo Hall will feature over 100 Business Partners. View the list here. The Expo Hall will feature a Headshot Studio and Business Partners can schedule appointments with attendees.

NACAS’ Diversity in Auxiliary Leadership (DIAL) Program

In today’s competitive landscape, institutions must attract leaders who bring a wide variety of professional and personal experiences to the table. The second annual NACAS’ Diversity in Auxiliary Leadership (DIAL) program supports individuals from under-represented groups to advance in leadership positions within the auxiliary services and higher education profession. The DIAL program is a two-year commitment with a cohort format that brings up to 10 individuals together for their leadership development journey. Selected participants will receive a scholarship from a competitive application process. DIAL winners will be revealed at C3X 2023. To volunteer as a program mentor to share your guidance and experience, click here.

About NACAS

NACAS (National Association of College Auxiliary Services) is a nonprofit higher education association serving auxiliary services professionals at colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and Asia. Our audience is responsible for advancing campus environments through diverse campus services such as food services, bookstores, housing and transportation to generate revenue and improve the quality of life for students. We provide extensive opportunities for members to share ideas, develop business solutions, enhance programs and revenues, and develop meaningful professional relationships. As the leading organization supporting all campus services, NACAS’ mission is to improve the quality of life for students. For more information, visit nacas.org.

