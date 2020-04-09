Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NACB Asks Governor Baker to Change Rules for Adult Use Cannabis Retailers During COVID-19

NACB Asks Governor Baker to Change Rules for Adult Use Cannabis Retailers During COVID-19

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Lockdown of Legal Cannabis Retailers Puts Consumers at Risk

WASHINGTON, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) is asking Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts to rescind lockdown rules forcing cannabis retailers to close during the COVID-19 emergency.  These actions will have the unintended effect of putting thousands of adult cannabis consumers at risk.

“Legal cannabis retailers supplying the needs of adult consumers should be on a level playing field with legal liquor stores under the coronavirus lockdown rules,” said Gina Kranwinkel, NACB President. “We’re urging state leaders to consider the likelihood that consumers who have been patronizing legal shops will find other, non-licensed sources of cannabis as long as these rules are in effect. Consuming non-licensed and untested product poses health hazards for the consumer and will also result in the loss of millions of dollars in state tax revenue.”

Sales by legal cannabis retailers in other states have reportedly surged in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown as have sales at spirits, wine and beer stores.  “With restaurants and clubs shut down to enforce social distancing, consumers are trying to relax at home with family members or roommates and a quiet meal.  Adults who enjoy cannabis may now have no choice but to seek black market supplies for the next few months,” said Mark Gorman, NACB Executive Vice President and head of government relations ([email protected]).    

“They will have no way to tell if these goods have been produced without contaminants, labeled accurately and stored in a safe manner.  We are asking Governor Baker, therefore, to amend his order and put legal cannabis retailers under the same rules as legal liquor stores which will significantly reduce this risk to consumers,” said Gorman.

The NACB leads the cannabis industry with the creation and adoption of National Standards designed to protect consumers and certify to the public that growers, processors and retailers operate under the highest levels of ethics and responsibility, especially when it comes to the safety and quality of their products.  To date, the NACB has adopted National Standards for

  • Packaging & Labeling
  • Advertising
  • Lab Testing & Product Integrity,
  • Security
  • Infused Products Production and Storage

“Everyone needs to do their part during this public health emergency,” said Kranwinkel. “We’re in a strong position to help state leaders develop standards of operation that are appropriate to the current circumstances. We’re hoping governors and mayors will take advantage of our National Standards experience and invite us to help protect their constituencies.”

About the National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB): The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) is the industry’s first and only self-regulatory organization, whose mission is to support the compliance, transparency and growth of legal cannabis businesses in the United States.  Compliance with the National Standards is required for ongoing membership in the NACB.                                                                                                                                              

For media inquiries, please contact:‍

Adrienne Uthe
VP, Sales and Marketing, NACB
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.