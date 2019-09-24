NACD and Deloitte Honor Boards Who Leverage Diversity and Innovation to Create Long-Term Value

NACD NXT Initiative Helps Directors Prepare for Future and Foster New Generation of Board Leaders

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members, in collaboration with Deloitte, today announced the winners of its second annual NACD NXT™ Recognition Awards, chosen from 40 boards nominated for their excellence in utilizing board diversity and innovation as a strategy for building long-term value for their companies.

The winners are:

Large Cap: General Mills – This multinational organization was selected because the board has made diversity and inclusion a priority by setting the tone at the top and building a diverse and dynamic board that represents the interests of their shareholders, consumers, and employees. The board oversees the company’s programs and monitors their progress. The CEO and senior leaders have performance objectives tied to the board’s diversity and inclusion efforts, helping to drive home the importance of the program.

– This multinational organization was selected because the board has made diversity and inclusion a priority by setting the tone at the top and building a diverse and dynamic board that represents the interests of their shareholders, consumers, and employees. The board oversees the company’s programs and monitors their progress. The CEO and senior leaders have performance objectives tied to the board’s diversity and inclusion efforts, helping to drive home the importance of the program. Mid Cap: Ryder – This company board was selected because it has championed diversity throughout their community with initiatives such as the Ryder Small Business and Supplier Diversity Program, which provides more opportunities for companies certified by the Small Business Administration to work with Ryder. The board is also a founding member and partner in Women in Trucking, an association dedicated to developing and promoting innovations that improve ergonomics and make truck driving safer and more accessible for women.

– This company board was selected because it has championed diversity throughout their community with initiatives such as the Ryder Small Business and Supplier Diversity Program, which provides more opportunities for companies certified by the Small Business Administration to work with Ryder. The board is also a founding member and partner in Women in Trucking, an association dedicated to developing and promoting innovations that improve ergonomics and make truck driving safer and more accessible for women. Small Cap: Amalgamated Bank – This board was chosen because they understand that diversity and inclusion objectives begin with the board and extend throughout the organization they govern and its community. For example, in 2018, Amalgamated became the first nongovernmental institutional investor to expand the definition of board diversity to include LGBTQ individuals.

– This board was chosen because they understand that diversity and inclusion objectives begin with the board and extend throughout the organization they govern and its community. For example, in 2018, Amalgamated became the first nongovernmental institutional investor to expand the definition of board diversity to include LGBTQ individuals. Private: GuideWell Mutual Holding – This board was selected due to their diversity and inclusion initiatives, which permeate the organization and exemplify the company’s corporate values of respect, integrity, imagination, courage, and excellence. The GuideWell board is committed to supporting the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts, including programs that serve minority and lower-income populations and the development of a scorecard to annually gauge company performance. Finally, they have developed and implemented workplace gender-transition guidelines and have educated more than 175 managers and all employees, resulting in an increase in the number of employees disclosing LGBTQ status on an annual employee-engagement survey.

– This board was selected due to their diversity and inclusion initiatives, which permeate the organization and exemplify the company’s corporate values of respect, integrity, imagination, courage, and excellence. The GuideWell board is committed to supporting the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts, including programs that serve minority and lower-income populations and the development of a scorecard to annually gauge company performance. Finally, they have developed and implemented workplace gender-transition guidelines and have educated more than 175 managers and all employees, resulting in an increase in the number of employees disclosing LGBTQ status on an annual employee-engagement survey. Nonprofit: Novant Health – This board was chosen for the clear support, engagement, and prioritization of diversity, inclusion, and equity given to the organization. In just three years, the impact of Novant Health’s diversity, inclusion, and equity journey has generated a 22 percent increase in measured team-member engagement results, validating that team members feel a sense of belonging and feel valued.

The second annual NACD NXT Recognition Gala and Awards Ceremony was held Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, during the NACD Global Board Leaders’ Summit. The gala celebrates NACD NXT, a multiyear initiative to equip board directors to better navigate the rapidly changing business environment and ready them to face the challenges of the future. In addition to the awards, the initiative provides success stories, podcasts, and practical tools to help directors and boards lead with confidence, and prepares the next generation of board leaders through scholarship and education.

“On behalf of NACD and our selection committee, I want to thank all of the nominated boards and congratulate the winners for demonstrating how a substantive commitment to diversity and innovation leads to success,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. “Our NACD NXT initiative is a keystone in preparing the next generation of board members to lead.”

For more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT .

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org .

Contact:

Susan Oliver

NACD

[email protected]

703-216-4078