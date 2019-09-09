Nadal motivated by love of game, not Grand Slam record

Rafa Nadal moved within one Grand Slam title of tying Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 20 on Sunday but even after adding a fourth U.S. Open to his collection the Spaniard said it was his love of the game, not records, that motivates him.
