Ralph Nader, the Green Party’s presidential nominee in 2000, urged Judge Juan Merchan to sentence former President Trump to prison, calling the judge the “last best hope” to preserve the republic.

On Monday, Nader shared a link to the letter on X, which is his plea to the judge on why a prison sentence is imperative.

“In light of the Supreme Court blocking all avenues of accountability for Trump with its decision in Trump v. United States, Judge Merchan i

[Read Full story at source]