NADINE LESLIE NAMED TO LEAD SUEZ NORTH AMERICA

PARAMUS, NJ, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SUEZ (Paris Exchange: SVE) announced today that Nadine Leslie, a 25-year veteran in the international water sector, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Group’s North America subsidiary, effective September 1, 2019.

“With our SUEZ 2030 corporate plan, this is the perfect time for Nadine Leslie to become our next Chief Executive Officer in North America,” said Christophe Cros, SUEZ Group Executive Vice President in charge of Water Technologies & Solutions (WTS) and North America. “She is very capable of accelerating what works well for SUEZ and disrupting what needs to change. She is unique in her ability to translate vision and strategy into world-class execution, bringing together teams and ecosystems to drive results.”

Since joining SUEZ in North America in 2000, Leslie has held various management positions in the regulated, non-regulated and corporate markets departments. Leslie led the Internal Audit Department from 2009 to 2011 and was then appointed President of Environmental Services to manage the operations of 80 water, municipal and industrial wastewater service contracts, as well as solid waste treatment units in the United States and Canada. Since January 1, 2017, she has been Senior Vice President, Group Health, Safety and Security.

“She is a champion of the SUEZ winning spirit and has an incredible ability to inspire, energize, and connect with employees, partners, customers and elected officials,” said Cros.

In her new position, Leslie will be responsible for overseeing one of North America’s leading environmental companies, providing water and recycling and recovery services to 6.6 million people in the United States and Canada. In addition to owning and operating 15 water utilities, the company operates and manages more than 65 municipal contracts through innovative public-private partnerships. SUEZ is also the nation’s leading provider of long-term asset management contracts for water storage facilities, serving more than 4,000 municipal and industrial clients.

“This is a time when the environmental services industry is facing more disruption than ever, and I am confident in our ability to succeed in this new environment,” said Leslie. “I am convinced that SUEZ is a company making a difference and I am honored to lead us through our next chapter of growth. I will be focused on achieving new standards of operational excellence, collaboration, as well as the innovation that our customers need from us. Executing well on those elements is key to our success.”

In addition to her technical expertise, Leslie also shares the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. As a volunteer with Aquassistance, the humanitarian arm of SUEZ, Leslie went to Haiti shortly after the devastating earthquake in 2010, helping the government rebuild its severely damaged water infrastructure systems.

Leslie holds a B.S in Civil Engineering from the Faculté des Sciences in Haiti and completed an internship/scholarship program in urban planning at La Cambre University in Belgium. She is a member of the American Water Works Association, the International Water Association and the Technical Committee and Asset Management Program Advisory Committee of SUEZ.

About SUEZ North America

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 2,825 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 6.6 million people on a daily basis; treats over 560 million gallons of water and over 450 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 4,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2018 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

About SUEZ

With 90,000 people on the five continents, SUEZ is a world leader in smart and sustainable resource management. We provide water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries optimize their resource management and strengthen their environmental and economic performances, in line with regulatory standards. To meet increasing demands to overcome resource quality and scarcity challenges, SUEZ is fully engaged in the resource revolution. With the full potential of digital technologies and innovative solutions, the Group treats over 45 million tons of waste a year, produces 4.4 million tons of secondary raw materials and 7.7 TWh of local renewable energy. It also secures water resources, delivering wastewater treatment services to 66 million people and reusing 1.1 billion m3 of wastewater. SUEZ generated total revenues of $19.36 billion in 2018.

