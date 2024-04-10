The wife of embattled Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Nadine Menendez, and her lawyers are requesting their trial be postponed after she was diagnosed with “a serious medical condition” on Tuesday, just a few days after they requested to withdraw their defense.
In a letter to the Southern District of New York Judge Sidney Stein, Nadine’s lawyers said her condition will require a surgical procedure in the next 4–6 weeks and “significant follow-up and recovery treatmen
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nadine Menendez’s lawyers push to postpone trial after they requested withdrawal from case - April 10, 2024
- Mayorkas deflects when asked if ‘above 85%’ of illegal immigrants are released into the US - April 10, 2024
- Biden admin facing legal challenges after declaring war on chemical industry - April 10, 2024